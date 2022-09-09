Saweetie goes braless in skintight dress and heels

Rapper Saweetie is braless in a black dress with a daring neckline as she talks with Caresha aka Yung Miami. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Saweetie teased a new release for her fans today as she posed with Caresha on Instagram.

The Icy rapper took a break from the studio to promote her latest interview.

Saweetie announced her appearance on Caresha’s YouTube show called Caresha Please, which aired at 8 PM.

Saweetie posed on a couch with Caresha, who goes professionally as Yung Miami. Yung Miami makes up half of the rap group City Girls, and the other member is JT.

The ladies dressed in their finest attire and grabbed a drink for some girl talk.

Saweetie went braless with a skintight black dress and a plunging neckline. One side of the skintight garment revealed a green seam in multiple shades. The opposite side featured orange, yellow, and red stripes as the dress bodice clung to the chest area. Saweetie rocked her signature long acrylics and blonde hair with loose waves. She completed the look with green strappy stilettos.

Saweetie poses with City Girls’ Caresha aka Yung Miami

In the second photo, Saweetie found a comfortable place to rest her head, on the rear of Caresha.

Yung Miami sported an orange and yellow wrap-around crop top. She paired the crop top with a matching satiny skirt and strappy yellow heels.

The ladies posed on comfortable looking furniture as they worked their angles and got saucy. Another photo featured the two outside with fruit punch flavored hookahs on deck.

The flirtatious caption read, “Verified caresha almost got me a couple times cuz I was so comfortable with her 😂😂😂💞💞💞 tune in tonight on #CareshaPlease @ 8pm lmk what y’all think.”

Saweetie talks about shaving her hair off

Before her collaborator Doja Cat shaved her head, Saweetie did the same.

Last December, Saweetie shaved her head and started fresh with a blonde buzz cut.

Saweetie told Glamour, “The deeper of an understanding I got of spirituality, self, alignment and purpose, I just wanted to start over with everything. And hair holds energy! I was like, ‘Damn, this hair been with me since, I don’t know, and I’m ready for a fresh start.’” She added, “Honestly, with my bald head, I feel so free.”

However, Saweetie is excited for the next chapter in her hair growth journey. She revealed, “In hindsight, I’m vibing it now. I can’t wait to get my curls back nice and luscious.”

Up next for Saweetie, she continues to work on her album, and judging from her Instagram Stories, it is close to finished.