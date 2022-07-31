Saweetie goes braless and flaunts chest in tight black dress

Rapper Saweetie is braless and flaunting her curves as the newly-blonde star soaks up the sun. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Saweetie is fresh off the high from her headlining Rolling Loud performance and is wasting no time capitalizing on the attention with a head-turning series of photos where the braless rapper showed off her ample assets in a plunging neckline dress.

She struck a few poses with lush greenery and palm trees, each serving as the backdrop of the photos.

The Icy rapper and ex of Migos member Quavo stuck one hand in her hair and leaned her other arm on a railing as she looked at the sky.

She wore a curve-hugging black gown with a plunging v-neckline, that approached her navel.

One side of the sleeveless dress featured a thick green seam in multiple shades. The other side featured orange, yellow, and red stripes as the garment clung to the chest and narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction.

She sucked in her cheeks and made a fish face in another photo which featured the view from her lips to her rib cage.

Saweetie brings the heat in a braless show-off

The USC alum was feeling the heat as sweat dripped down her chest.

The Tap In rapper rocked her hair blonde hair in a center part and in loose waves.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Not finished with her modeling poses and angles, Saweetie placed the camera near her knees and offered the view from low down, exaggerating her already ample curves.

The Best Friend rapper sported gold jewelry with large chunky hoops and matching bangles on her wrist.

In the last shot, the gorgeous cousin of Gabrielle Union looked to the side and pouted her glossy lips as she impressed with her curvy hips.

Her caption was simple and said “hi,” but the sultry photos spoke for themselves.

Saweetie’s mom shows fans the rapper got it from her mama

Saweetie is undoubtedly gorgeous as an educated and multi-ethnic rapper. But the mother of Saweetie, whose real name is Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, never shies away from showing fans where the Icy rapper got her looks. Saweetie’s mom often appears in her miniseries called The Icy Life. The Filipino-Chinese beauty, Trinidad Valentin, had Saweetie when she was just 17 years old.

On an episode of The Icy Life, Saweetie revealed that her mom was a video vixen and appeared in a DMX video and a Nelly video.



It is clear where Saweetie got her stunning looks from, as her beautiful mother is often mistaken for her sister.