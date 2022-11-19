Saweetie just dropped her new album and she is celebrating her success with her crew. Pic credit: @saweetie/Instagram

After years of waiting for Saweetie’s debut EP, the Icy rapper surprised fans with the big release of The Single Life this week. And now that the fruits of her labor are out in the open, the artist has started celebrating. Although, as fans of Saweetie likely know, the rapper has never been shy about living well.

Saweetie’s best friend, Joelle James, shared a photo of the rapper and a producer inside a recording studio, The Vnlla Fctry. The location has served as Joelle’s oasis and where Saweetie laid down some of her latest bars.

As readers could infer from the name, the studio was also aligned with Saweetie’s sweet-themed stage name and music.

Joelle expressed pride in the work of her bestie and congratulated her on her release, The Single Life, with the social media post shared before a night of celebration.

The trio posed while leaning against audio equipment in a beautifully lit studio with vibrant lighting.

The ladies dazzled as they were dressed to the nines and serving looks while the producer wore head-to-toe black.

Saweetie celebrates The Single Life with best friend, Joelle James

Saweetie rocked a spaghetti strap dress with lots of sparkles and two thigh-high leg slits. The couture gown had a faint zebra pattern with silver and black sequins, creating an animal print look. Her silver gown featured a plunging neckline and a train with material that pooled behind her as she stood in strappy stilettos. She donned extra smoke eyeshadow in black and a dewy look. Saweetie’s hair was short with old-fashioned pin curls.

Joelle sat in the center with a low-cut, long sleeve black dress and one-leg slit. She stuck out her leg and wore strappy nude-colored stilettos. Her platinum blonde tresses were pushed to one side and featured beautiful curls.

On Joelle’s left was the producer who helped bring Saweetie’s latest work to life.

Food has definitely played a big role in Saweetie’s life as a multicultural American from the Bay Area, with different inspirations coming from her family members.

Saweetie loves leg workouts and dancing

Saweetie shared with Women Fitness that her legs were one of her best features, so she exercised them accordingly.

Saweetie shared, “I love working on my legs. I think if you have good legs, you look good overall. So, I would say squats and leg presses.”

The feel-good musician has never been afraid to add some dancing to her fitness regime.

She explained, “Even mixing in some dance moves like squatting and dancing. I’ve been trying to practice it more and more. It’s a really good exercise!”

There should be quite a bit of dancing in Saweetie’s future now that her music is out for the public to enjoy.