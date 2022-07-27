Saweetie arches back in thong on mega-yacht

Rapper Saweetie enjoys a hot tub moment on a yacht while wearing a thong. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Saweetie may be an Icy rapper, but she was red hot as she enjoyed some hot-tub action aboard a luxurious yacht in Miami.

Saweetie posed in a G string as she arched her back in a playful hot-tub share. Behind Saweetie was the distinct Miami skyline, unsurprising as the rapper just headlined at Rolling Loud.

Apparently, the California native stuck around in town after a killer performance at Rolling Loud.

She wore shades at night, perhaps blinded by the purple yacht lighting above her.

Saweetie rocked her blonde extensions with loose curls, but her curves were the star of the photo.

Beside Saweetie was a red Gatorade in case any of her followers felt parched from the thirst trap.

Saweetie, whose real name is Diamonte Quiava Valentin Harper, reached forward with long acrylics and silver bracelets on her wrist.

She also sported multiple diamond rings and hoop earrings as the Icy Life star stayed true to her reputation.

She wrote in the caption, “lil miss stay out my bizness!”

Saweetie received more than 386k likes for the share.

Saweetie talks about her new album release

Saweetie burst on the scene as a feel-good artist, rapping about going out, having fun, and looking good, topics that appeal to many demographics. Her catchy songs like Tap In and My Type cemented her in the hearts and heads of music fans.

She dropped Best Friend with Doja Cat, giving fans a taste of Saweetie for those craving music by the artist.



But Saweetie has never released an EP, and fans are waiting for her debut release.

She shared on an Instagram Story why there had been a delay in her first LP, and that is because you cannot rush art.

The USC graduate shared, “These past couple of years have been a growing experience for me as an artist, human, but most importantly as a woman. I have realized my purpose with the platform God has given me which is why I have taken my time with releasing music this time around.”

She continued, “Through hours of self-reflection, I have realized that Pretty B.I.T.C.H music is not an album- it’s a movement. It’s a culture. It’s a language. It’s a lifestyle. We not rushing art, we taking our time!”

The food-lover made a cooking analogy, “This ain’t no microwave s**t! It’s baking and it will definitely be worth the taste.”

Fans will wait for Saweetie’s slow-cooked debut album with appetites ready.