Savannah James shows off her figure in a black crop top and hip-hugging skirt

LeBron James’ wife Savannah James set the internet on fire with her latest form-fitting black dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Savannah James broke the internet once again with a stunning look she shared with fans on social media.

Her newest look features cutouts that show off her figure and add extra detail to her shoulders.

As for James herself, she says, “It’s the hair flip for me.”

Savannah James shows off figure in curve-hugging dress

Although she may be most famous as LeBron James‘ wife, Savannah James is becoming widely known amongst fans for her fashion.

The video she posted shows her posing in her outfit and grinning for the camera as she struts through the halls of what appears to be her home.

She turns so fans can see the back of her outfit, but the back of the dress is mostly covered by a flowing, silky topcoat.

Her stiletto heels feature a flesh tone with black stripes, and she completed the outfit with several rings and a matching black purse.

Last but not least, James’s look is tied together with long, flowing hair that she gracefully flips over her shoulder.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The comment section of her post was filled with fire emojis and a few heart-eye emojis as fans and celebrities alike gushed over her look.

Pic credit: @mrs_savannahrj/Instagram

Although Savannah James hasn’t confirmed the reason for her extravagant fit, some fans speculate it may be for another date night with LeBron.

James posted a photo last week with long hair and a black dress with the caption “Wassup baby, take me out to dinner… 😂😂 #DateNightVibes🖤 “

This isn’t the first time Savannah James has broken the internet with her beauty this year alone. A few weeks ago, she drove fans wild with a little black dress.

Savannah James’ recent little black dress caught Instagram on fire

In her previous Instagram post, Savannah James set her fans in a frenzy when she posted herself in a little black dress featuring a feathered fringe, stilettos and her new hair. The dress had a plunging neckline accompanied with the appearance of being folded over, much like a suit jacket would be styled.

Fans love to see her usual Instagram posts where she proudly displays her husband and children, but know that Savannah James is a fashion icon herself, no matter how rarely fans may get to see it.

Jackie Christie previously wanted Savannah James to appear on the reality TV series Basketball Wives, but Savannah hasn’t been on the show as of yet. Although her presence would be welcome, Savannah James tends to stay out of the spotlight despite her husband’s fame.

In the meantime, fans can keep watching Mrs. James’ Instagram for photos of her family and her stylish looks.