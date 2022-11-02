Savannah Chrisley turned to fans to help choose her gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Tonya Wise/AdMedia

Savannah Chrisley was a vision in blue as she donned a beautiful gown for a mirror selfie but turned to fans for help with her outfit decision.

The Chrisley Knows Best star was in search of a dress to wear to a wedding but had trouble deciding which she liked best.

Shopping at a Nashville store, Savannah captured her reflection in a changing room mirror as she tried on her gown options.

She poured herself into a tight floor-length dress constructed from a stunning cornflower blue fabric.

The strapless gown showed Savannah’s sculpted shoulders and slender frame as it hugged her figure tightly.

It featured a slit on one side, allowing Savannah’s toned leg to peek through. A large drape of fabric was tied at the waist and fell to the floor, adding some drama and movement to the one-color dress.

Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

The outfit was stunning, but Savannah couldn’t decide. She popped a poll over the image, shared it via her Instagram Story, asking fans to help her choose, and listed yes or no options.

Another blue dress had caught her eye, and she modeled that one for her 2.6 million followers too.

This gown was still maxi-length but made from a slightly darker blue fabric.

The 25-year-old blonde beauty confidently rocked the dress as she posed with a hand on her hip as she snapped the photo.

Her toned shoulders were again shown off as the dress had only one sleeve and her legs emerged through a thigh-high slit.

The dress showed off Savannah’s incredible figure and came complete with a cutout section on the chest to show off some extra skin.

She popped the yes or no poll onto the image and waited patiently for her follower’s opinions.

Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley shares a tutorial using her own makeup line, Sassy By Savannah

Savannah first shot to fame when the show Christley Knows Best hit television screens.

The show revolved around her father, real estate tycoon Todd Chrisley and his wealthy family. The show has run for several seasons and resulted in a spin-off show, Growing Up Chrisley which follows Savannah and her brother Chase Chrisley.

She has since embarked on her own business endeavors, including a recently released podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley.

The blonde bombshell also has her own cosmetics company, Sassy By Savannah. She recently sat down to film a tutorial for social media using one of her very own palettes.

Appearing on camera in a black pajama shirt with white lining around the collar, she prepared to show fans how she does a stunning eye look using her Stay Sassy Full Face Palette.

She started by taking a peach eyeshadow and gently applying it all over both lids. She then took a large fluffy brush, mixed two brown shades, and carefully applied them to her crease before meticulously blending.

Next, she took an angled brush and applied shadow to her bottom lash line to connect all the eyeshadow.

Savannah Chrisley shares beauty secrets during makeup tutorial

Savannah then took her favorite shade, That’s The Tea, a shimmery brown color that she claimed “adds an extra pop,” and applied it to the corner of her lids.

She then applied a golden shimmer shade to her inner corners before moving on to contour, telling fans to “create a number three on the side of your face.”

Highlighter was applied to the apples of her cheeks before she created a wing using an eyeliner pencil which she then smoked out using a small brush.

Finally, she finished by applying her Sassy Volumizing Mascara lashings, available to buy as part of her Breakup Collection All Eyes On Me Brow & Lash Kit.

The kit contains a double-ended brow pencil, a tinted brow gel, a brow shaper wax stick, and the volumizing black mascara. The product is priced at $16.00.

The palette includes 15 high-pigment eyeshadows, two contouring powders, two highlight powders, and two powder blush shades. The product is priced at $22.00 and can be purchased from the Sassy By Savannah website.