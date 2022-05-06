Savannah Chrisley thigh-skimming in leggy ‘Barbie’ minidress

Savannah Chrisley smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Savannah Chrisley is giving the real Barbie a run for her money as she poses in a Barbie box and wearing a thigh-skimming pink minidress. The whole thing came as part of a Barbie-themed birthday party the 24-year-old recently threw for a famous friend, and it looks like her Instagram followers have been invited along for the ride.

Posting ahead of the weekend, the reality TV star showed off her dolled-up and themed look, even quoting the most famous Barbie song around.

Savannah Chrisley stuns at Barbie-themed party in pink minidress

Savannah’s posts came photo-heavy. They showed the daughter to Todd Chrisley with BFF Chadd Bryant and country singer Rae Lynn – all three were posing inside a shimmery silver-framed box replicating a Barbie doll one.

Savannah was flaunting her killer legs in a striped pink-and-white shirt dress, going relatively covered up via a conservative neckline, but still flashing her pins and golden tan.

All smiles, the SASSY by Savannah cosmetics founder wrote: “Had to throw a drunken Barbie birthday party for the REAL Barbie!” then tagging Rae Lynn and adding: “LOVE all my people.” The Chrisley Knows Best star wasn’t done, though, then returning for a solo showoff of her leggy look.

Here, Savannah posed all cute face, slim waist while rocking a bold red lip and posing inside the BIRTHDAY BARBIE RAE box.

“I’m a Barbie girl, in the Barbie world. Life in plastic, it’s fantastic💕 Come on, Barbie, let’s go party,” Savannah wrote, quoting 1997 Aqua hit track “Barbie Girl.” Savannah is known for her girly side and love of pinks, but it was blue last month as the budding makeup founder announced she’s expanding her career even further.

Savannah Chrisley might be launching a podcast

Addressing her 2 million+ Instagram followers on April 19, the star posed in tight jeans and a clingy tank, plus a cute biker jacket, writing: “Getting my podcast up and running this summer – give me some name suggestions!! I will be SPILLING ALLLL THE TEA 😅 this will be dedicated to my Personal life, struggles, beauty, relationships, past boyfriends, etc! It’s gonna get juicy!” If going ahead, Savannah would join celebrity podcast hosts including singer Demi Lovato and model Ashley Graham.

Savannah does, however, dedicate the bulk of her Instagram promos to her 2020-launched SASSY line, one receiving five-star reviews on its website and now retailing fragrances.