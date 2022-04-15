Savannah Chrisley stuns wet-haired for bathroom transformation

Savannah Chrisley smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Savannah Chrisley looked drop-dead gorgeous as she delivered a massive bathroom glow-up this week. The 24-year-old reality star continues to go from strength to strength with her 2020-launched SASSY by Savannah cosmetics line, and she was in full promo mode in an Instagram post shared on Tuesday.

Savannah was in her glamorous and muted accent bathroom as she went from bare-faced and wet-haired girl to dolled-up Southern Belle, with fans also getting an insight into how to apply SASSY, which is attractively priced.

Savannah Chrisley stuns with wet hair in her bathroom

The Chrisley Knows Best star, whose Lip Kits retail for $15, initially appeared without a scrap of makeup. Savannah had her signature short blonde hair scraped back and wet as she wore a basic white tee and sent out her gorgeous facial features in a “before” moment.

“Start with the Love Your Lips Kit,” text read, with Savannah seen applying the makeup before reappearing with a full face of foundation, powder, and blush, plus defined brows and a very luscious, plump pout.

Showing off the matte lip color as she also wore earrings and her hair all blow-dried, the Georgia native completed her look with liner, then urging her fans to check out her brand in a caption.

“Just The Thing Of Beauty 💋😏 @sassybysavannah. If you don’t love on your lips then you can expect someone else too 😏😉 #lovethemwell #staysassy,” she wrote.

Savannah has opened up on her brand, even revealing that she’s faced backlash over founding a brand after being raised in wealth. The daughter to real estate mogul Todd Chrisley told her Instagram followers:

“Growing up…I had a girl look at me and say, ‘it’s easy to be pretty if you have money.’ That stuck with me…and honestly…it hurt my heart. I wanted to create a line that was attainable for all!”

Savannah Chrisley picked a name with a meaning

As to the name behind SASSY, that’s all explained on the star’s website. “Sassy is a nickname that was given to me by my brother Chase. Being only 14 months apart, he could never pronounce Savannah therefore ‘Sassy’ stuck. And for anyone who knows me, you know that the name could not be more fitting,” she writes.

Savannah’s post gained over 11,000 likes. The popular blonde joins the slew of celebrities now boasting beauty brands, from moguls Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Rihanna, to newer faces including Kristin Cavallari and Angela Simmons.