Savannah Chrisley stuns poolside in skimpy spandex

Savannah Chrisley looked gorgeous and super-fit as she posed all shredded abs and golden tan for a poolside snap earlier this week.

The 24-year-old reality star and SASSY by Savannah cosmetics founder put her own spin on a Khloe Kardashian look as she and mom Julie Chrisley twinned in sporty ensembles, and the photo has now topped 240,000 likes.

Savannah, once a South Beach Diet face, was showing the results of her hardcore sweat sessions, dedicating this post to gratitude, fitness, and, of course, her mother.

Savannah Chrisley looks ripped in poolside snap

All smiles, the Southern Belle posed backed by manicured lawns, shrubbery, and a super-swish outdoor pool. Chrisley opted for a tight and classic-style sports bra, showing hints of her cleavage and big-time flaunting her six-pack as she donned plain matching black leggings. Also wearing pastel pink sneakers, the daughter to real estate mogul Todd Chrisley went fun and sporty with a high ponytail, further rocking discreet gold necklaces and a chunky bangle.

Mom Julie, meanwhile, showcased her figure in clingy black yoga pants, adding a tight tee and open jacket. “Can we talk about how AMAZING my mama looks 😍🥺 I LOVE YOU @juliechrisley #fitnessjourney,” Savannah captioned the shot.

Savannah is known for her early morning gym sessions and a love of power boxing – in fact, following her fall 2021 split from Nic Kerdiles, she was reported as “punching away the breakup blues,” per The Blast.

Savannah Chrisley has battled her weight

In 2020, Savannah made headlines for undergoing surgery for the painful uterine condition endometriosis. While the op was a success, the years leading up to it were a challenge for Savannah, who also gained weight as a result of the medication she took for her condition.

The Georgia native gained 30 pounds, telling UsWeekly, “For me, there’s been a lot of times throughout this journey that I’ve felt alone and hopeless. I think the point of me doing this and telling you about my journey is so you don’t feel alone. We’re in this together. I’m going through it with you and we’re gonna get to the bottom of it.”

Touchingly, the star recalled coming to terms with the fact that endometriosis might also affect her fertility.

“I called my dad [Todd Chrisley] after the appointment and I just started crying cause the thoughts for me of not being able to have kids just completely destroyed me because I knew that that was something I was supposed to do,” she added. “When you’re told that, it’s kind of hard to have faith in the process.”