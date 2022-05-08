Savannah Chrisley stuns poolside for Mother’s Day

Savannah Chrisley close up. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley is stunning in a skimpy spandex look and flaunting her rock-hard abs as a massive gallery on her Instagram marks Mother’s Day 2022. The 24-year-old reality star dedicated her weekend share to mom Julie Chrisley, sharing a series of mom-and-daughter images marking the calendar date and making sure to include a sizzling twinning snap.

Savannah, raised by mom Julie and dad Todd Chrisley, posted on Sunday for her 2 million+ followers.

Savannah Chrisley gushes over mom for Mother’s Day

The gallery largely included throwbacks taking things back to Savannah’s childhood.

The Southern Belle opened with a shot of herself as a young child, seen with her mother opening a card. Next up came a glam beauty pageant shot with major prom vibes as Savannah stunned in a silky yellow gown and hugged her mom during a backstage moment. Also included in the post was real estate mogul dad Todd, plus other family members.

Anyone eyeing up Savannah’s workout body likely found their eye hovering over the final snap, one recently shared by Savannah in a separate Instagram share.

Here, the SASSY by Savannah founder stunned poolside on a lawn and wearing tight black leggings, plus a matching crop top. Mom Julie looked super fit in a similar, albeit slightly more covered-up, look.

Taking to her caption, Savannah opened: “Today I woke up thanking God for allowing me to be your daughter mama💕 we all joke about how close dad and I are…and how he’s my favorite…but that’s not true. I think for so long I have fought against myself because I have known that I can’t measure up to you… you are an angel from God. Your heart is shockingly pure.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Your love is never ending. Your laugh is infectious. You are SUPERMOM! I hope that one day I can become HALF the mom that you are… thank you for being the glue that holds us all together. Thank you for loving me through it all ❤️ Happy Mothers Day angel 🥰 @juliechrisley,” she added. The poolside snap had first been posted in April, with Savannah writing:

“Can we talk about how AMAZING my mama looks 😍🥺 I LOVE YOU @juliechrisley #fitnessjourney.”

Savannah Chrisley’s mom is pretty Insta-popular

Julie became famous when she appeared on the show Chrisley Knows Best.

The Southern Belle was known for her pristine home and delicious home-cooked meals. She boasts over 900,000 Instagram followers and she is also a mother to Chase and Grayson Chrisley.

Also marking Mother’s Day on Instagram this year have been Grammy winner Mariah Carey, socialite Paris Hilton, makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, plus daytime talk show queen Kelly Ripa.