Savannah Chrisley stuns in unbuttoned dress

Savannah Chrisley in a baseball cap from her car. Pic credit: @SavannahChrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley shows off her fabulous sense of style and even goes a little unbuttoned. The Chrisley Knows Best star continues to impress her 2.4 million Instagram followers with her trendsetting looks, and the latest show-off came with a hint of Southern vibes.

Posting over the weekend, the 24-year-old shared three slides that even included some video action, with a snappy caption quickly upping the engagement.

Savannah Chrisley’s style is stunning as ever

Opening in selfie mode as she rocked a flawless face of makeup, the SASSY by Savannah cosmetics founder posed from an indoor stairwell. The daughter to real estate mogul Todd Chrisley rocked a printed and silky shirt dress in deep reds, offering up pops of whites via the figure-hugging fabrics and pairing her look with a chic shoulder bag and statement, wide-brimmed hat.

Savannah Chrisley wore diamond stud earrings and a discreet gold necklace, then returning with a big flourish as she paraded her outfit full-length and in video mode with a swipe right.

The Georgia native went #boomerang, sashaying around from a basement parking lot and revealing she was wearing cute cowboy boots rising to her ankles. Showing off her killer figure and winner smile, the rising lip kit queen closed her gallery with a statement side pose, revealing her floor-length dress to be slit and going unbuttoned up top.

The Growing Up Chrisley star captioned her shot: “If looks could kill…I’d stare at some of y’all REALLLL hard,” adding a #yafeelme.

The post comes hot off the heels of a promo for Savannah’s SASSY cosmetics line, making November 2020 headlines for its launch and, not long after, selling out. The brand remains popular via its $22 Full Face Palettes, $14 Eye Kits, and $15 Lip Kits – Kylie Jenner isn’t alone.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Savannah Chrisley’s makeup line is selling fast

“I developed a beauty brand because I have always been a lover of ALL things beauty. I have also been passionate about for the cause of empowering young girls to become strong, confident and beautiful in their own right. I learned from an early age that beauty comes in all colors, shapes, sizes, and age. My brand will first and foremost be inclusive and attainable to all,” Savannah tells shoppers on her website.

SASSY seems to be going from strength to strength, with a fragrance line now released. Prices have, however, gone up. The lip kit currently retails for $15 and was initially priced at $12.