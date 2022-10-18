Savannah Chrisley shared a bikini throwback. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

It may be fall, but Savannah Chrisley still gives off summer vibes.

The Growing Up Chrisley star celebrated a friend’s birthday and took it back to the summer in bikinis.

She often gives her friends shoutouts for their birthdays, and this time was no different.

Savannah posed with her friend Tay on a boat for what appears to be the Fourth of July.

Both women wore bikinis, with Savannah wearing red and her friend wearing white. Tay also had a red, white, and blue lei around her neck, indicating they were celebrating Independence Day.

They smiled for the camera as they posed in their bikinis.

Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley shows off bikini body

Savannah Chrisley looked stunning in the throwback photos she shared for her friend’s birthday.

It is the same red bikini she posed in when she celebrated her “thick thighs” in July.

The Chrisley Knows Best star showed off some moments as she celebrated with friends amid family troubles on a boat.

Savannah keeps a small group of friends now that she’s based in Nashville, and these days she’s been spending a lot of time hustling instead of going out and partying.

Savannah Chrisley debuts podcast

As if reality TV star and businesswoman wasn’t enough, Savannah Chrisley can add podcast host to her resume.

She shot a gorgeous cover photo for the podcast, wearing a form-fitting green dress with a thigh-high slit.

Savannah’s podcast is called Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley. She joins her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, and her sister, Lindsie Chrisley, in the world of podcasting.

It’s a chance to get to know Savannah away from the reality TV persona followers think of her as. She talks about growing up and being the 25-year-old woman she is now, not the same teenage viewers all met on Chrisley Knows Best.

There are so many things Savannah wants to do, but at such a young age, she has already accomplished a lot. Her cosmetic line is doing well, and she and her brother, Chase Chrisley, continued to film their spin-off, Growing Up Chrisley.

It has been a tough year for the blonde, but she is pushing through it and leaning on her faith. She has semi-addressed her parent’s legal issues, telling followers to do their own research regarding what was going on.

Savannah has a lot going on right now, and sharing a throwback bikini photo was just the thing to keep followers interested.

Growing Up Chrisley airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on E!