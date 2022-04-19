Savannah Chrisley stuns in tight jeans for career announcement

Savannah Chrisley is posing close up. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley is stunning in skintight jeans as she delivers big news. The 24-year-old reality star has already expanded beyond television with the 2020 launch of her SASSY by Savannah cosmetics brand, and it looks like there’s more to come.

Posting to Instagram, the Chrisley Knows Best star wowed with her killer figure on show, confirming that she may just be launching a podcast.

Savannah Chrisley stuns in tight jeans with news

In a share posted for her 2.4 million followers, the daughter of Todd Chrisley sent out a massive grin while posing in a tight jeans and jacket look.

Savannah opted for a tight white tank paired with a snazzy and possibly faux-leather blue biker jacket, sending out edgy vibes and keeping it casual as she coordinated her denim to her outerwear.

The Southern Belle was snapped gazing to the side as she flashed her pearly whites, also wearing a wide-brimmed tan hat and with a bag slung over her shoulder.

Offering up a slight air of mystery with both hands up in the air, Savannah wrote: “No blue moods allowed.”

“Getting my podcast up and running this summer – give me some name suggestions!! I will be SPILLING ALLLL THE TEA 😅 this will be dedicated to my Personal life, struggles, beauty, relationships, past boyfriends, etc! It’s gonna get juicy!” she added.

Savannah Chrisley gushes over dad Todd

Savannah is making her mark and earning her cash without her real estate mogul father, but she just doesn’t stop showing how much she loves him.

On April 6, the blonde posted to celebrate her dad turning another year older, sharing a stunning selfie with him and writing: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to America’s favorite dad and my best friend! 🥺 You did it dad! Another trip around the sun! You are the strongest, most loving, God fearing man that I know. Thank you for always showing up…thank you for being the best dad…and thank you for showing me how a man should lead his family.”

Gushing, the Georgia native added: “You are one of one! I thank God every single day for allowing me to be your daughter!”

Savannah largely dedicates her Instagram to SASSY, a brand receiving five-star reviews on its website, especially for its Full Face Palette. Taking a leaf out of makeup mogul Kylie Jenner’s books, Savannah is also retailing her own Lip Kit, yours for $15.