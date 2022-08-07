Savannah Chrisley stuns in thigh-skimming minidress in her bathroom

Savannah Chrisley is stunning as she shows off a super-stylish and leggy summer look while in her bathroom.

The 24-year-old reality star continues to up her fashion game, and her Saturday story showed her going “sassy” and reminding fans that she hadn’t picked the word randomly. In 2020, the blonde launched her SASSY by Savannah cosmetics, and her weekend dinner look came complete with a brand shout-out.

Snapping a selfie from a luxurious and gray-marbled bathroom, the daughter of Todd Chrisley posed smiling confidently as she modeled a floral-print, multi-layered, and floaty mini dress in pink and green.

Affording a beachy-come-evening feel, the thigh-skimming number highlighted Savannah’s toned legs, also drawing attention to her tiny waist.

Flaunting her wealth, the Southern Belle posed with a Louis Vuitton bag placed on the counter in front of her, also wearing a swanky-looking watch, plus a full face of makeup.

“Sassys dinner look,” she wrote, adding: “@sassybysavannah.”

Savannah Chrisley takes a dress selfie. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah’s makeup line is no small-time deal. The Chrisley Knows Best star promised fans it would drop in time for the holiday period in 2020 – she delivered and reaped the results as fans flocked to buy her Lip Kits and the best-selling Full Face Palette.

Savannah Chrisley explains SASSY makeup name

A section of the SASSY website is dedicated to explaining the name behind the brand. “Sassy… lively, bold, and full of spirit. Sassy is a nickname that was given to me by my brother Chase. Being only 14 months apart, he could never pronounce Savannah therefore, “Sassy” stuck. And for anyone who knows me, you know that the name could not be more fitting,” Chrisley writes.

The Georgia native adds: “I developed a beauty brand because I have always been a lover of ALL things beauty. I have also been passionate about the cause of empowering young girls to become strong, confident and beautiful in their own right. I learned from an early age that beauty comes in all colors, shapes, sizes, and age.”

Savannah Chrisley joins a busy celeb market

Savannah is now part of the growing army of celebrities retailing either cosmetics, beauty products, or both. While moguls Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Rihanna lead the way, the beauty space is also swarming with stars, including model Hailey Bieber, singers Ariana Grande, Halsey, and Selena Gomez, reality stars Kristin Cavallari and Angela Simmons, plus actress Jessica Alba.

Savannah has now expanded her cosmetics brand to include fragrances.