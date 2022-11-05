Savannah Chrisley was stunning in royal blue for a wedding celebration. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Savannah Chrisley looked stunning as she attended an outdoor wedding in style in an elegant blue gown.

The 25-year-old reality TV star shared her wedding fit with her followers in a selfie. The selfie showed off her one-sleeve royal blue cutout dress.

The beautiful dress hugged her body tightly and featured a small torso cut. She also styled her short golden locks into a gorgeous swept hairstyle for the occasion.

Chrisley also went for a glamorous look with her makeup as she wore eyeliner, mascara, eyeshadow, and glossy lipstick. Her makeup and royal blue dress helped bring out the blue of her irises.

She showed off her toned shoulders and arms as she posed for the selfie with one hand clutching her cell phone and one placed on her hip.

Behind her, wedding festivities could be seen beginning to kick off and guests could be seen gathering around tables with umbrellas in the background.

Savannah Chrisley stunned for wedding festivities

Chrisley looked stunning in her wedding get-up. Fortunately, she gave her fans multiple looks at the outfit in addition to her selfie.

Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

She followed up her selfie with a post showing a full-body shot of her outfit. The picture saw her sitting down and laughing with the other wedding guest.

The photos revealed that the dress also featured a thigh-high slit in the middle, allowing her to show off her flawless legs. Chrisley also wore a golden purse with a thick chain strap slung over her shoulder.

The photos also shared a glimpse of the golden hoop earrings she wore. Chrisley appeared to be having a great time as the camera captured her mid-laugh.

In the caption, she addressed her fellow women and reminded them that “diamonds are created under pressure.”

Chrisley looked stunning for the wedding and, fortunately, she got to enjoy the festivities despite her busy life as a reality star.

Chrisley launched a makeup line

Chrisley is best known for her appearance on the reality shows Growing Up Chrisley and Chrisley Knows Best. Chrisley Knows Best follows the Chrisley family as the family patriarch, multimillionaire real estate developer Todd Chrisley, attempts to lead them with an iron fist.

Growing Up Chrisley saw the focus switch more to Chrisley as she and her brother Chase attempted to strike out on their own and prove their independence. She is doing well in proving her independence, especially through her makeup line Sassy by Savannah.

Chrisley dove into business with the launch of Sassy by Savannah in November 2020. She told Page Six that she came up with the idea for the business when trying to simplify her makeup process.

This is why one of her first products was the Full Face Palette, which contains 15 eyeshadows, two bronzers/contours, two blushes, and two highlighters. It is everything one needs to do their face in a single palette.

The business has also introduced new products including lip and eye kits and fragrances. Meanwhile, Chrisley has used her Instagram following and her reality TV shows to raise further interest in her products.

The fact that her makeup is always impeccable also bodes well for her business.