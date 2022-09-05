Savannah Chrisley stuns in a lacy white crop top and daisy dukes for bathroom selfie

Savannah Chrisley shows off her incredible physique in a white crop top and daisy dukes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Savannah Chrisley is going all out for Labor Day, and the reality star’s latest look features a lacy white crop top that gives a peek of what is underneath, along with a very short pair of daisy duke shorts.

This is just one of many incredible looks she shared over the holiday weekend as Savannah enjoys spending time with friends.

In this stunning mirror selfie, Savannah posed with one hand in her pocket and the other holding up her phone for the perfect angle.

Savannah isn’t looking into the mirror for the selfie. Instead, she’s looking to the side, giving her fans a look at her gorgeous profile.

The photo op wasn’t entirely for pleasure, though, as Savannah was clearly promoting a product.

She was sure to tag her Sassy by Savannah Instagram page, where she advertises her own makeup line and lets her fans know that she used the full face palette to achieve her beautiful look.

Savannah Chrisley shows off her amazing figure in a crop top and daisy dukes. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley shows off skimpy pink bikini in group shot

On Saturday, Savannah Chrisley shared another photo of herself, this time a group shot where she and her friends were enjoying a day out on the water.

Savannah, not a stranger to bikinis, was wearing a skimpy hot pink number in the photo. She accessorized with a white watch, black shades, a double strand of necklaces, and hoop earrings.

As usual, she tagged a friend and made sure to tag the Raelynn Official Instagram page, letting everyone know where her sunglasses came from.

Savannah Chrisley in a pink bikini for a day on the water. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley is ‘standing by’ her parents following fraud conviction

Savannah Chrisley may be worried about her parents’ fate after their fraud conviction back in June, but that hasn’t stopped her from having fun and sharing her good times with her 2.6 million Instagram followers.

However, she has said that she was standing by her parents via an Instagram post following their guilty verdict.

She wrote, “This life is so cruel and we’re all doing the best we can. I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed. There is only so much I can comment on legally at this moment. …”

Savannah continued, “Recently, I’ve felt let down by God, that my relentless prayers have been unheard. But I do believe that He will use every hardship and adversity we go through to strengthen us and prepare us for an even greater purpose.”

Sentencing is scheduled for October 6 for Todd and Julie Chrisley. Savannah’s parents face up to 30 years in prison after they were found guilty on all counts in their $30 million fraud trial.