Savannah Chrisley squats deep in skintight spandex

Savannah Chrisley poses close up. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley is dropping mega squats as she reminds fans that her sensational bikini body doesn’t come from lying on the couch all day.

The reality star, 24, updated her Instagram on Saturday with a power workout session, posting for her 2 million+ followers and also rocking a very stylish gym look.

Savannah, formerly a South Beach Diet face, built up her already-toned glutes and quads as she made her strength session a combo cardio one, delivering bouncing squats with her feet wide apart while with a trainer.

Showing off her trim waist, Savannah wore marble-print leggings in black and white, pairing her tight pants with a pale and bright green sports bra, plus two-toned and monochrome sneakers.

The SASSY by Savannah cosmetics founder wore her blonde locks up in a high ponytail, with a full face of makeup proving that her glam streak won’t be interrupted by a workout session.

Flaunting her toned arms and shoulders as she delivered the squats, Savannah closed with a selfie as she and her trainer grinned for the camera.

In a caption, the daughter to real estate mogul Todd Chrisley wrote:

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Can’t wait for the Pretty Muscles Challenge with @erinoprea starting August 15th! BUT you get accesss to the app to start playing with it as soon as you sign up! Do download her app and sign up before it’s too late! You will workout WITH ME! $40 for a 4 week challenge. LINK IN BIO •••SNEAK PEAK WORKOUT – INNER THIGH BLAST,” adding:

“Here’s the fun inner thigh game challenge for people to see who can do the whole thing without resting!”

Savannah Chrisley says she’s ‘struggled’ with her body

Savannah is in tip-top shape, but she has battled her body image while being in the public eye. In 2019, the Chrisley Knows Best star told Us Weekly:

“I’ve struggled with my body confidence. Being on TV since I was 15, you have all these people on the outside giving you their opinions on what they think you look like or you need to eat or you don’t need to eat and it truly wears on you.” Savannah has since clapped back at fans over her weight, saying that she’s both gained weight and muscle, also denying having had a breast augmentation.

Savannah Chrisley won’t be defined by weight

Continuing, the blonde confirmed she won’t buckle under the Hollywood pressure, stating: “Five pounds heavier or five pounds less, it doesn’t define who you are.”

Savannah’s post today topped 5,000 likes in two hours.