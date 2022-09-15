Savannah Chrisley shows off legs while people throw money at her

Savannah Chrisley showed off her legs while on stage. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley is showing off her naughty side.

As Growing Up Chrisley returns, the beautiful blonde is front and center.

She got pulled up on stage at a male review show, and the blush on her cheeks proved she wasn’t ready for what happened next.

Todd Chrisley’s daughter is always on point for her fashion. Savannah was all dolled up, wearing a long flowy dress with cowgirl boots and a hat. While sitting on the stage, she crossed her legs, giving everyone a look at her toned and tanned physique.

The fun wasn’t lacking in the sneak peek, and Savannah appeared to be a good sport as everything was happening.

If there’s one thing that viewers can count on from Savannah, it’s fun and shenanigans.

Savannah Chrisley rakes in the money on stage

In a sneak peek from Growing up Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley shared a video of herself on stage at a male review show.

At one point, she was on the stage alone, sitting with her legs crossed as people threw plenty of money her way.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A man serenaded the pretty blonde while giving her flowers and then ushering her off the stage with him.

Savannah captioned the post, “TONIGHT…you don’t wanna miss Growing Up Chrisley on @eentertainment at 9/8c!

••• No – I am not dating this man. I got pulled on stage during a male review show 🤣 therefore… this was the only appropriate video for social media… God only knows what’s gonna end up on TV 😳🤷🏼‍♀️ Wild child in FULL effect! #youonlyliveonce #growingupchrisley #chrisleyknowsbest.”

She had to mention she was not dating the man in the video because followers always question her relationship status. They even wondered if she was dating Chadd, but he clarified that they are just besties as he likes men.

Savannah also was engaged to Nic Kerdiles. They have been off and on for a while now, but things are more off these days than on. There’s no denying their chemistry, but complications arose, and they were still working on finding themselves.

Big day ahead for Savannah Chrisley and her family

Earlier this year, Savannah Chrisley’s parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud charges.

They each face up to 30 years in federal prison and are due to be sentenced on October 6, which is just a few weeks away.

Earlier today, news broke that the judge granted a sentencing delay, and the Chrisleys will now learn their fate on November 21, just ahead of the holiday season.

Savannah has spoken about how things have been since her parents’ legal issues began and encouraged followers and critics to “do their research.”

Despite all of this, Savannah is still ready to have fun and continue living her life.

Growing Up Chrisley airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on E!