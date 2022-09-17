Savannah Chrisley shows off killer legs in little black dress

Savannah Chrisley showed off her killer legs in a black dress. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley is here for Nashville nights.

The Chrisley Knows Best and Growing up Chrisley star showed off her killer legs while enjoying a night out on the town.

She chose a black dress and strappy heels to make sure her killer legs were highlighted.

Her fashion game is on point, with Savannah choosing what she wears very carefully. The daughter of Todd Chrisley has been versed in what to wear since she competed in pageants.

The black dress showcased Savannah’s killer legs and drew immediate attention as she gained height and style by pairing the heels with the dress. The slit was also ideally placed for a peekaboo look.

Savannah sure knows how to dress things up for a Friday night outfit.

On her Instagram Story, Savannah Chrisley showed off her Friday night outfit as she decided to hit the town for the evening.

She is currently residing in Nashville, so she knows all of the hottest spots.

The first photo Savannah shared was of her in a full-length mirror. She donned a long-sleeve black dress and showed off her killer legs. Her strappy heels came way above her ankles.

Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

A second photo is also a mirror selfie, but it looks like it was taken in the ladies’ room.

Savannah had her hair in a high ponytail, signifying a sophisticated look. The black dress was highlighted again, with a cut-out that runs diagonally from her shoulder to just above her bust on the opposite side of her body.

Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Chrisley legal issues

While Savannah Chrisley doesn’t have any legal issues of her own right now, her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley are awaiting their sentencing date.

The couple was found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion. Initially, they were due for sentencing in just a few weeks. However, their sentencing date was moved to November 21. Todd and Julie face 30 years in federal prison each.

Savannah has talked about how her parents’ legal issues have taken a toll on her. She hasn’t gone into much detail, but she asked people to “research” before running their mouths and took time to shout out the fans and followers who have supported the family throughout the lengthy trial.

The reality TV star is enjoying a night on the town, moving on with her own life despite everything going on within her family.

Growing Up Chrisley airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on E!