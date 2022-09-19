Savannah Chrisley shows off amazing legs in tiny black miniskirt

Savannah Chrisley wore a tight miniskirt in a killer snap. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Tonya Wise/admedia

Savannah Chrisley showed off her amazing legs for a stunning snap in a tiny black miniskirt.

The Growing Up Chrisley star wore a tight leather skirt with a gold embroidered black top in the killer photo.

Savannah looked totally at ease as she leaned back on a table and beamed widely before a mirror.

Her long, tanned legs were to die for and were set off perfectly by a pair of stylish high heels.

And she confidently claimed on the Instagram post, “Every once in awhile someone amazing comes into your life….and here I am. You’re welcome!”

Savannah, who shot to fame on Chrisley Knows Best, has 2.6 million followers on Instagram.

She regularly poses in revealing outfits and rocks killer looks.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Savannah Chrisley is a ‘wild child’ in video

Monsters and Critics shared how the daughter of real estate mogul Todd Chrisley shared a video of herself on stage at a male review show.

At one point, she was on the stage alone, sitting with her legs crossed as people threw plenty of money her way.

A man serenaded the pretty blonde while giving her flowers and then ushering her off the stage with him.

Savannah captioned the post, “TONIGHT…you don’t wanna miss Growing Up Chrisley on @eentertainment at 9/8c!

••• No – I am not dating this man. I got pulled on stage during a male review show. Wild child in FULL effect!”

Savannah Chrisley’s plunging orange sports bra

Savannah Chrisley wore a plunging orange sports bra for a car ride.

She showed off her toned and tanned summer body in a video highlighting the start of Season 4 of Growing Up Chrisley.

Savannah glowed for her morning selfie, though it’s possible part of that was due to a filter.

The reality star wore a black and white baseball cap with a winking smiley face on the front, and her hair was tied back in a ponytail held by the hat. She lightly accessorized with a small gold chain necklace and silvery cross earrings.

Her toned abs were visible as she sat inside her car wearing only an orange sports bra, fans only getting a peek at her black athletic pants.

Following a workout session, she returned to her Instagram Stories in the same outfit and seemed to throw some shade toward an anonymous individual.

Back in her car after her morning workout and drink run, Savannah took a moment to share her thoughts with her followers.

“Happy Friday y’all,” she opened, before adding, “Isn’t it so funny how… people love to talk s**t on others and make them look like the bad person when in reality, those are the ones that have character flaws and are doing shady s**t behind the scenes?”