Savannah Chrisley preaches the Bible in skimpy bikini

Savannah Chrisley smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Savannah Chrisley is showing her Christian faith and her bikini body at the same time.

The Chrisley Knows Best star, 24, has largely been keeping a low profile on social media since parents Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and tax evasion this month – the popular TV couple has been found guilty of conspiracy to defraud banks out of $30 million+.

Savannah Chrisley shares Bible quotes in bikini from a boat

Following headlines she made for reflecting on her life both before and after her parents were found guilty, Savannah decided to finally show some skin, posting to her Instagram this week and sharing a Bible quote that’s keeping her going amid tough times.

The blonde’s story on Tuesday showed a throwback as she posed soaking up the sun and from a boat, also flaunting her sensational figure while in a skimpy pink-and-white bikini.

Throwing back her head as she topped up her tan and back when life was easier, the SASSY by Savannah cosmetics founder wrote:

“The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.”

Savannah was quoting the well-known Psalm 23 of the Book of Psalms.

Savannah Chrisley on a boat while quoting Psalms. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

“You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies. You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows. Surely goodness and mercy will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever.…,” she added.

Meanwhile, 53-year-old Todd has pleaded with fans to stop sending masses of flowers and well-wishes to his home.

“I want you all to know that the messages that we’re receiving, the mail that we’re receiving, the gifts that people are leaving at our doors — you know, the flower arrangements. All this stuff is just overwhelming,” the real estate mogul stated.

Savannah Chrisley’s parents face up to 30 years in prison

Sentencing has been set for October of this year. Todd and Julie are facing up to 30 years behind bars. In an emotional share this month, budding makeup founder Savannah soberly took to Instagram, telling her 2 million+ followers:

“I would like to ask one thing of you…please be kind. This life is so cruel and we’re all doing the best we can. I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed. (There is only so much I can comment on legally at this moment.)”