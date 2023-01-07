Savannah Chrisley jokes about being ‘talentless’

Savannah Chrisley knows how to poke fun at herself. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley is all about a good clap back when it’s warranted.

As her private life is under public scrutiny in a way it has never been before, she is gearing up to take control of everything.

The Chrisley Knows Best star took to her Instagram Story to poke fun at herself while showing she can be fashionable at the same time.

Savannah chose to go casual, wearing a black t-shirt with the word “talentless” written in a circle on the back. She wore her blonde hair up and a baseball cap on.

Casual is her go-to look unless she is feeling herself, which in that case, brings out the best in fashion.

In a cheeky move, Savannah wrote, “That would be me @talentless [emojis].”

Savannah Chrisley becomes the head of household this month

Savannah Chrisley will become the guardian of her brother, Grayson Chrisley, and her niece/sister, Chloe Chrisley, when her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, report to federal prison mid-month.

She will step up and parent her siblings while her parents serve their time. Grayson is 16, and Chloe is 10, and the responsibility will be all on her shoulders.

The reality tv star opened up on her podcast about putting her life on hold while her parents are away, revealing she doesn’t feel like she can be married or start a family without Todd and Julie there with her.

Savannah Chrisley is anything but ‘talentless’

Even though Savannah Chrisley was joking and poking fun at the “talentless” shirt, she is anything but that.

Savannah runs a successful cosmetic business, Sassy by Savannah. She features lip kits and other makeup must-haves and has continued to grow the business since its launch in November 2020.

She has worked hard to build her brand while also being involved in her siblings’ lives and filming two reality TV shows.

Recently, she launched her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, where she shares her thoughts and passions. She’s interviewed her parents, brothers, and even her soon-to-be sister-in-law, Emmy Medders.

Savannah also did the pageant circuit during her teen years and even won Miss Teen Tennessee in 2016.

There are many hats and talents Savannah Chrisley has. She is only 25, and in a few days, she will be the parent of a teenager and a preteen.

Chrisley Knows Best will air its final season sometime this year.