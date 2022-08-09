Savannah Chrisley in tiny bikini celebrates good health

Savannah Chrisley poses close up. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley is proving that “health is wealth” as she shows off her stunning bikini body.

Looking summer-ready and showing the results of her daily sweat sessions, the 24-year-old reality star updated her Instagram with a sizzling lake photo last weekend, posting for her 2 million+ followers and going red-hot in a skimpy two-piece.

Turning her post into a body-positive one, the Chrisley Knows Best star added in workout footage with mom Julie Chrisley. Her prize giveaway post also doubled up as a personal note reflecting on her past body image battles, plus a reveal that she once pushed herself way too far to maintain a low weight.

Looking super fit as she posed from a boat and enjoyed a day on the lake, Savannah drew attention to her rock-hard abs and trim legs as she posed in a plunging bikini, also smiling in shades as she added in a baseball cap.

The photo was followed by backyard lawn footage featuring mom Julie Chrisley. Here, both ladies wore black gym gear as they worked their legs with a trainer.

“CAPTION WORTH READING,” Savannah began.

“Working out not only gets my body in great shape! But it’s been life changing for my mental health. I really hope you guys will join me and @erinoprea for this 4-WEEK CHALLENGE ON THE PRETTY MUSCLES APP! OVER $15,000 IN PRIZES!” she added.

Afterward came a more serious message about the “videos and photos of myself” that Savannah has been looking back on.

Savannah Chrisley says she’s struggled with disordered eating

The former South Beach Diet face continued, “I may only be 25 (well on the 11th😉) but I’ve lived a lot of life. I’ve gone through pain, suffering, heart break, losing myself, and so much more. At 17 When I was competing in pageants, I struggled with a borderline eating disorder. I would workout twice a day, not go to sleep until I ran at minimum 6 miles, and I would only eat once a day.”

Savannah Chrisley says 110-pound weight was too low

Getting candid about prior numbers on the scales, the daughter to real estate mogul Todd Chrisley added, “I was 5″8 at 110 pounds. I WAS NOT HEALTHY! But guess what…I was also running. I was running from myself and my inner struggles. I had ZERO love for ME.”

For Savannah, it’s taken years for her to learn the real meaning of self-acceptance. The SASSY by Savannah founder concluded that the “work” she does isn’t “always easy.” However, she promised fans that it’s “worth it!”