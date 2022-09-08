Savannah Chrisley in tight black crop top to promote show

Savannah Chrisley looks fit in a tight black crop top and baseball cap ahead of her show premiere. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Growing Up Chrisley Season 4 premiered on E! last night, and star Savannah Chrisley took to social media to promote the new season.

Savannah promised a lot of craziness and fun on the show, and joked that her followers should “pray for her.”

The Chrisley family has been in the news quite a bit this year following parents Todd and Julie Chrisley’s fraud trial, in which they were found guilty.

Right now, the couple is on house arrest and awaiting sentencing, but each face up to 30 years in prison.

Along with family issues, the first episode of Season 4 highlights that Savannah is going through some hard things which derail her work-life balance.

Savannah has the inside scoop and made sure her followers knew to tune in to follow her wild ride this season – fashionably, of course.

Savannah Chrisley highlights show in black crop top

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Savannah hyped up Season 4 while wearing a tight black crop top and baseball cap.

The outfit featured a few necklaces, and she was wearing black matching bottoms.

She opened by telling her followers that Growing Up Chrisley Season 4 would premiere Wednesday night on E! at 9/8 Central Time before talking a bit about herself and what she went through this season.

Savannah Chrisley promises ‘wild ride’ for new season

Savannah told her fans that she’s “so excited” for the new season, but sounded a bit nervous or unsure when she added that it’s going to be “a wild ride.”

She noted, “Lord help us. I mean who would have thought that I went from being the engaged one to calling off an engagement and Chase is now the responsible, less fun one? I mean this season? I came to play.”

Savannah was engaged to Nic Kerdiles, but the couple split in September 2020. The two remained on good terms, though the end of every relationship can be tricky- especially if there’s an engagement involved.

At the same time, Savannah’s brother Chase is getting more serious about his girlfriend Emmy and might want to take things up a notch.

Hopefully, fans of the show will be able to see how things progress for each of their romantic lives and might even get some more details surrounding the Chrisley fraud case and how it impacted the entire family.

Savannah also promised a lot of “madness” and “fun” throughout the season for their fans.

Growing Up Chrisley airs Wednesdays on E! at 9/8 Central Time.