Savannah Chrisley in string bikini shows kiddy love

Savannah Chrisley poses close up. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley is stunning in a bikini as she enjoys precious time with a close family member.

The Chrisley Knows Best star, 24, updated her Instagram earlier this week with a cute poolside shot as she hung out with niece Chloe – the daughter of Savannah’s eldest brother Kyle is a semi-regular on the blonde’s social media.

Sending out happy vibes in the low-key shot, Savannah peeped her super-toned body as she wore a multicolor and halterneck two-piece, also accessorizing her swimwear with huge square shades plus a monochrome baseball cap with a yellow smiley on it.

Chloe was all smiles as she snuggled up to the SASSY by Savannah makeup founder, wearing a cute purple and blue swimsuit.

Savannah’s 2 million+ followers saw a mosaic hot tub in the background, with a caption reading:

“The love of a child.”

Chloe, born in 2012, features on Chrisley Knows Best and as the granddaughter to stars Todd and Julie Chrisley. Savannah has opened up about her relationship with Chloe, in particular, her feelings about Chloe being biracial.

Savannah Chrisley says she’s been judged over Chloe being biracial

Speaking to People two years ago, the Southern Belle revealed: “I take Chloe out with me and we’ll go get our nails done or we’ll go have lunch and we’ll just have a day to ourselves and the looks that I get from people — it’s just devastating.”

“To see the judgement from people. … We’re in 2020, this should not be happening. It’s my duty to stand up for Chloé and for people and all young girls and women and people of color. It’s not enough to say you’re not racist. I mean, we’ve heard that line a zillion times,” she added.

Savannah is herself currently under the spotlight as her parents were last month found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion – the TV couple was charged with 12 counts of bank and wire fraud.

Savannah Chrisley keeps strong amid parents’ legal woes

Savannah was fairly quiet over the month of June, although she did post a message as her parents were found guilty.

Saying she would stand by her family, the beauty told her Instagram followers: “Recently, I’ve felt let down by God, that my relentless prayers have been unheard. But I do believe that He will use every hardship and adversity we go through to strengthen us and prepare us for an even greater purpose. So I will continue believing in our Lord and Savior…I pray for strength, hope, and love. Thank you to all of those that continue to stand by our sides. This fight isn’t over.”