Savannah Chrisley in string bikini highlights stunning body

Savannah Chrisley poses close-up. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley is back in her bikini for some Labor Day weekend content.

The reality star and makeup founder was quick to update her Instagram stories on Saturday morning, sharing a swimwear-clad shot and including her nearest and dearest while enjoying some fun on the water.

Savannah posted for her 2.6 million followers.

The photo showed the blonde all smiles and with singer Rae Lynn and friend Blaine Bowen, plus a third gal pal.

Possibly in throwback mode, the Chrisley Knows Best star stunned in a skimpy and low-cut pink bikini as the candid shot showed everyone smiling for a group moment while backed by blue water and distant palms.

Savannah showed off her trim shoulders and arms, plus her curves, writing: “What is happening here @blainebowen @raelynnofficial Also…not even my glasses.”

Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah had added in gold jewelry and a white watch, plus a pair of shades.

The daughter to real estate mogul Todd Chrisley has been making plenty of swimwear headlines this summer – notably, one post showed off the star’s stunning figure as she reflected on past and unhealthy eating and exercise behaviors.

Savannah Chrisley stuns in bikini with body positive message

Addressing fans as she posed in a red bikini from a boat before sharing workout footage, Savannah told fans, “I may only be 25 (well on the 11th😉) but I’ve lived a lot of life. I’ve gone through pain, suffering, heart break, losing myself, and so much more. At 17 When I was competing in pageants, I struggled with a borderline eating disorder. I would workout twice a day, not go to sleep until I ran at minimum 6 miles, and I would only eat once a day. I was 5”8 at 110 pounds. I WAS NOT HEALTHY!”

Admitting that she had “zero” love for herself back in the day, the SASSY by Savannah CEO added, “Over the years I have gone to tons of therapy and I’m learning to love ME and have a healthy outlook on my body and mental health. The work isn’t always easy…but it’s worth it!”

Savannah Chrisley staying fit and healthy in 2022

Savannah continues to update her Instagram with near-daily workout sessions and outdoor walks.

The latest sees Savannah enjoying morning solo walks. Savannah also influences for Emsculpt’s ab-training equipment. Back in the day, she fronted weight loss brand South Beach Diet, also formerly fronted by singer Jessie James Decker.