Savannah Chrisley in plunging orange sports bra for car ride

Savannah Chrisley is stunning in an orange sports bra as she delivers a shady message. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley is coming in hot on social media again as she shared a morning snap of her Friday look.

The 25-year-old Growing Up Chrisley star has been working out and having fun all summer ahead of the newest season of the show.

As August ended and September began, she shared some flashback videos of her summer, showing off her toned physique in a blue bikini.

The reality star showed off her toned and tanned summer body once more in a video highlighting the start of Growing Up Chrisley Season 4, telling her fans she was a bit of a “wild child.”

As the work week comes to an end for many, Savannah is back on her Instagram Stories to share her latest outfit.

With her blonde locks pulled back in a baseball cap, Savannah shared a few snapshots of herself from her car on Friday morning.

Savannah Chrisley shows off toned abs in sports bra

Savannah glowed for her morning selfie, though it’s possible part of that was due to a filter.

The reality star wore a black and white baseball cap with a winking smiley face on the front, and her hair was tied back in a ponytail held by the hat. She lightly accessorized with a small gold chain necklace and silvery cross earrings.

Her toned abs were visible as she sat inside her car wearing only an orange sports bra, fans only getting a peek at her black athletic pants.

Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Following her workout session, she returned to her Instagram Stories in the same outfit and seemed to throw some shade toward an anonymous individual.

Savannah Chrisley shares shady message with followers

Back in her car after her morning workout and drink run, Savannah took a moment to share her thoughts with her followers.

“Happy Friday y’all,” she opened, before adding, “Isn’t it so funny how… people love to talk s**t on others and make them look like the bad person when in reality, those are the ones that have character flaws and are doing shady s**t behind the scenes?”

Her message was filled with sass, but she didn’t go into any further details about who the message might have been about, if anyone in particular.

In 2020, Savannah and Nic Kerdiles broke off an engagement but are allegedly on good terms, so it’s hard to say if there’s any drama with him, another guy, or someone else entirely.

Growing Up Chrisley airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on E!