Savannah Chrisley in PJs wants answers

Savannah Chrisley enjoyed some time in leopard jammies. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Tonya Wise/AdMedia

Savannah Chrisley had a question for followers that just couldn’t wait.

As the Growing Up Chrisley star donned leopard-printed pajamas, she wanted to know whether breakfast for breakfast was the best or breakfast for dinner was the superior choice.

The blonde was dressed way down, with only a necklace around her neck and her pajamas.

At the bottom of the Instagram Story, there appeared to be a plate of eggs.

Clearly, Savannah is a fan of breakfast for dinner.

Even while dressed in pajamas, Savannah made sure she got the answers she wanted from her followers.

Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley debuts new podcast

It’s been a big week for Savannah.

She debuted her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, joining her parents and sister, Lindsie Chrisley, in the business.

Savannah asked her followers to help her choose a dress for her cover shoot, revealing two stunning choices as she shopped in Nashville.

While she didn’t choose either option, the one she did fit her perfectly. Savannah shined in her cover shoot.

Her fashion choices are some of the best. Savannah rocks a bikini in the summer, and with fall here and happening, she knows how to dress up a sweater to make it look chic.

Savannah Chrisley’s family trouble

It’s been a big year for the Chrisley family, and it’s weighed heavily on Savannah.

Her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud, and their sentencing was supposed to occur this month. However, it was pushed back to November, so it’s another month of uncertainty for the family.

Savannah has remained by her parents’ side and in their court the entire time. She has put out messages in support of them, asking followers to do their own research.

For years, Savannah has been estranged from her sister, Lindise Chrisley. They recently did several podcasts together alongside their parents, reconciling their would-be relationship.

Savannah is close to her niece, Chloe Chrisley. Todd and Julie are raising the little girl, which is why the beautiful blonde has spent so much time helping with her. As her parents face a lengthy sentence behind bars, she is likely worried about Chloe and her younger brother, Grayson.

Even though it’s been a stressful time, Savannah still knows how to have fun and be silly, like sharing her pajamas on her Instagram Story.

Growing Up Chrisley airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on E!