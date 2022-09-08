Savannah Chrisley in hot pink bikini is ‘wild child’

Savannah Chrisley is embracing her “wild child” side in a hot pink bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Savannah Chrisley’s latest photo montage reveals a lot of fun the reality star had this year and several shots of her toned physique in bikinis.

The video was shared on Instagram to announce Growing Up Chrisley Season 4 on E!, but she noted, “YALL are not ready for this… this wild child is in FULL effect! I mean… how is Chase the steady one this season?”

The video opened with a cover photo for the show before it shot to a clip of Savannah laughing on a boat as she wore a hot pink bikini and climbed over to lay next to someone.

The next shot showed her stunning in a white crop top and jeans before the video showed a brief scuba diving clip.

Then the video went to another hot pink bikini pic, showing her laid out on the boat and getting her summer tan on, complete with a brimmed hat.

The following photos feature Savannah and several friends and family members at a formal event, where Savannah wore a stunning golden gown.

Savannah Chrisley stuns in skimpy bikinis

Additional photos include more shots with family and friends before her stunning closing outfit: Savannah outside in sunglasses in a floral string bikini as she hangs with a friend and blows kisses at the camera.

The montage includes some of Savannah’s hottest looks this summer as we prepare for fall temperatures to cool things down.

Savannah Chrisley in blue bikini ‘living in the moment’

Earlier this week, Savannah shared another video montage that opened with a stunning bikini pic.

She was standing in shallow blue waters as she posed for the picture, a big grin on her face.

She wore a baby blue bikini that matched the water and scenery around her, creating a beautiful blue look.

Savannah revealed to her fans that she’s trying to just focus on things she can control and be “intentional” in her life.

She wrote, “Living in the moment…letting go of the things I can’t control and focusing on the things I can ❤️🥰 ••• Are you trying to be more intentional with your life? Would love to know how! Intentionality is key ❤️.”

Given her family’s legal battles, her ended engagement, and possibly some struggles that weren’t in the spotlight over the past couple of years, Savannah likely feels that a lot isn’t in her control, but she’s doing her best to just focus on her life.

Growing Up Chrisley airs Wednesdays on E! at 9/8c.