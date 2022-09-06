Savannah Chrisley in braless sundress blows kisses

Savannah Chrisley is sending her love in a gorgeous sundress sans bra. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ByronPurvis/Admedia

Savannah Chrisley stunned in another post this week as she continues to reign as one of the most popular celebrities out there today.

The former Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley reality star and founder of the Sassy By Savannah makeup brand showed off her toned and tanned physique in a new, flattering outfit.

This time around, Savannah took to her Instagram Stories with a quick video of herself wearing a gorgeous white sundress with a red and green floral print.

The top of the dress was very fitted, showing off her curves as it had a built-in bra and tied with strings at her shoulders.

Savannah accessorized the pretty look with a simple pair of diamond stud earrings and three gold chains around her neck.

She captioned the photo with just one kiss emoji as she made a kiss-face for the camera.

Savannah Chrisley looks amazing in a crop top and Daisy Dukes

Taking to her social media story section again, Savannah sizzled per usual in a stylish, white crop-top with a flipped-down collar and buttons running down the front, ending in a scalloped design above her navel with peek-a-boo leaf cut-outs splashed across the middle.

The blonde starlet, 25, sported a white baseball cap on her head, with a rounded bun sneaking out the back hole and wisps of hair gracing the sides of her cheeks.

With her flawless features made up in a traditionally-Savannah way, slightly heavier layers of foundation on her face, and bronzer swept across her defined cheekbones, the daughter of businessman Todd Chrisley and TV personality Julie Chrisley gave her best megawatt smile for the lens.

Savannah could be seen standing in her bathroom, a crane and palm tree motif on the walls and white towels hanging from the wall behind her, holding her phone just to the side of her face for a sideways head-turned snap.

The actress paired her snow-white crop top with flattering Daisy Dukes that showed off her tanned and slender legs.

Savannah tagged her Sassy makeup line in the story share while also adding tags for blonde bombshell 1930s actress Mary Carlisle and musician Ricky Young.

While the star appears to be having more in her fifteen minutes of fame lately, Savannah’s family name has not always been associated with positive things.

Savannah Chrisley touches on her parents’ guilty verdict

In a twisted turn of events, the Chrisley name was left tarnished earlier this year when Todd and Julie were found to be guilty of tax evasion and fraud after a lengthy FBI and IRS investigation into the power couple.

Not one to typically discuss her family affairs with the public, Savannah broke her silence regarding the drama in June.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Savannah issued a statement about the guilty verdict, saying on Instagram, “Hi there my Instagram family…it’s been a few weeks. Before you continue reading I would like to ask one thing of you…please be kind. This life is so cruel and we’re all doing the best we can. I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed. (There is only so much I can comment on legally at this moment.)”

A devout Christian, Savannah then shared her inspiration for positive thinking, saying, “Recently, I’ve felt let down by God, that my relentless prayers have been unheard. But I do believe that He will use every hardship and adversity we go through to strengthen us and prepare us for an even greater purpose.”

With the Bible often coming up in her Instagram posts, Savannah often lends her beauty to her preaching, not losing a chance to show off her body while also promoting her faith.

Savannah Chrisley talks the Bible while bikini-clad

In late June, Savannah gave her fans a thrill when she shared a sizzling new bikini snap while making sure to rejoice in her faith.

Seen wearing a red-and-white two-piece while sitting on the prow of a small boat and tossing her head back, Savannah riddled her story snap with snippets from the Bible, including the well-known verse, “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.”

She later told her followers that, while their support during the trial and conviction of her parents has been encouraging, she and her family were feeling “overwhelmed” by all the floral arrangements they had been receiving and asked them to ease off a bit.

Savannah’s parents face a hefty sentence of up to 30 years in prison, with their sentencing date fast approaching in early October.