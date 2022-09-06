Savannah Chrisley in blue bikini at the beach is ‘living in the moment’

Savannah Chrisley stuns in a blue bikini. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

While parents Todd and Julie Chrisley await sentencing after being found guilty in their fraud trial, Savannah is simply living her life in the moment.

The Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley star has been enjoying her summer the best she can and just taking things one day at a time while her family is in the spotlight.

When Savannah isn’t working on her beauty line, Sassy by Savannah, she’s been spending some time out with friends.

Savannah’s latest Instagram trend is to share video compilations of her outings rather than just a photo or two.

Over the weekend, she shared a video montage of her and her friends as they enjoyed time out on a boat and swimming in the blue water beneath them.

She shared another post on Tuesday morning, commemorating a fun time with her friends as they hit the beach and enjoyed a night out.

Savannah Chrisley stuns in blue bikini

For her most recent post, Savannah shared a video montage with the song Moments We Live For by In Paradise playing over the video.

The video opens with a shot of Savannah posing in a blue bikini as she wades in some shallow water. She completed the look with a few bracelets and a watch on her wrists as well as a white Ricky Young baseball cap.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As the video progresses, we see her and a friend laughing and wearing matching hats, a selfie of herself and two friends, some shots from their time out on a boat, and a few clips from a night out.

In the caption, Savannah ponders what it’s like to live entirely in the moment, writing, “Living in the moment….letting go of the things I can’t control and focusing on the things I can.”

She added, “Are you trying to be more intentional with your life? Would love to know how! Intentionality is key.”

With her family working through their legal woes, it’s no wonder Savannah has opted to just live her life and try to stay in the moment rather than worry about the future.

However, Savannah also took some time last month to reflect on her fitness journey and the struggles she overcame along the way.

Savannah Chrisley in red bikini reveals toned abs, opens up on fitness journey

Opting for another video and photo montage, Savannah shared some of her fitness journey with Carrie Underwood’s Love Wins playing in the background.

She opens up quite a bit in the length caption, noting that while working out has been great for her body, it’s also been “life changing” for her mental health as well.

She reflected on a lot of things she’s overcome, not just in her fitness journey but in her life in general. Although she’s only 25, she notes that she’s “gone through pain, suffering, heart break, losing myself, and so much more.”

She revealed that when she was a teenager, she struggled with a “borderline eating disorder” when she was competing in pageants.

Though she went through a lot and it took a while to find herself, she was able to find ways to love herself and gain a healthy outlook on life and her body through exercise and therapy.

She added that others should show themselves “compassion, love, grace, and forgiveness.”