Savannah Chrisley in bikini shows off Target shopping

Savannah Chrisley is stunning in a bikini while bobbing around her pool and confirming she’s not ashamed to be a Target shopper. The 24-year-old reality star, raised in wealth with real estate mogul dad Todd Chrisley, updated her Instagram today with fun in the sun, swimwear, and Target action.

Posting sun-drenched pool shots as she flaunted her killer body, the Chrisley Knows Best star wowed in her tiny swimwear, going full Hot Girl Summer – complete with Target.

Savannah Chrisley stuns in bikini

The SASSY by Savannah cosmetics founder posed folding a leg from a multicolored pool floatie. She smiled from under a chic floppy hat and wearing shades, also showing off her workout body and golden tan in a patterned and colored bikini.

Sending out glam vibes as the camera also took in a lush setting with greenery-framed terraces, the reality star wowed, driving fans to swipe right, and returning in a different pose, here better highlighting her super-toned legs.

Looking fabulous and confirming she’s happy being herself, the blonde took to her caption, writing:

“My name is Savannah and I like long romantic walks down EVERY aisle in target…now meet all my new float friends! 😉😂 #basicbsummer.”

Savannah has something in common with another famous blonde who also loves to shop at Target. Pop princess Britney Spears is a regular visitor. Savannah, meanwhile, has been busy focusing on making her makeup brand affordable. The 2020-dropped line retails Lip Kits for $15.

Savannah Chrisley opens up on wealth comments

Taking to social media while promoting her product, the Southern Belle told fans: “Growing up…I had a girl look at me and say, “it’s easy to be pretty if you have money.” That stuck with me…and honestly…it hurt my heart. I wanted to create a line that was attainable for all! I want you to look at Sassy and say…I CAN HAVE THIS! Instead of, “I wish I could have this.”

She also confirmed preferring cheaper makeup, stating: “I was tired of spending a fortune on makeup! Completely unnecessary and unrealistic.”

Savannah’s Instagram shows plenty of high-end living, not limited to vacations in The Bahamas, cute coffee spots and fancy restaurants, plus a little Louis Vuitton now and then. Four days ago, she made headlines for confirming she’s set to launch a podcast, writing: “Getting my podcast up and running this summer – give me some name suggestions!! I will be SPILLING ALLLL THE TEA.”