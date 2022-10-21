Savannah stunned in a pink bikini ahead of the Growing Up Chrisley finale. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Savannah Chrisley is feeling the bikini photos.

She recently shared herself in a red bikini as she gave her friend a birthday shoutout, and now, she is on a boat in a tiny pink bikini.

Summer is over, but that doesn’t mean Savannah is done showing off her bikini body.

Ahead of the Growing Up Chrisley season finale, Trip Medders shared a carousel of photos, and the first featured the reality TV star in a tiny pink bikini as she posed alongside him.

The reality TV star has a lot going on, recently adding podcast host to her growing list of endeavors.

Savannah is stunning, and she is living her best life at 25.

Savannah Chrisley gets busty in a pink bikini

Savannah looked amazing as she posed with him in the photo shared on Trip’s Instagram account.

He captioned the post, “In honor of tonight’s season finale 🌴🤍”

The season finale he was referring to was Growing Up Chrisley, the show where Savannah and her brother, Chase Chrisley, are the stars.

Chase is dating Emmy Medders, so Trip knows Savannah and Chase well.

Savannah Chrisley’s endeavors

Not only has Savannah been on television for nearly a decade, but she also has other projects going on in her life.

She put together a cosmetic company that is doing well, especially among the massive following the beautiful blonde has amassed from starring on Chrisley Knows Best and the spin-off, Growing Up Chrisley.

Recently, she launched her own podcast. Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley is the name, and so far, she’s been revealing who she is as a person behind the opinions viewers have of her. Savannah is no longer the teenager who debuted on the show, but she is now a grown woman with her own thoughts and opinions, which she shares with listeners.

Savannah is no longer with Nic Kerdiles after being on-again-off-again with him for years. It appears she has moved on, and her dad, Todd Chrisley, weighed in about why her relationship with Nic didn’t work.

There have been family issues this year too. Todd and Julie are facing federal prison time, with their sentencing coming up in just a few weeks. Savannah hasn’t said much about the family issues, but she clarified that she believes her parents are innocent and told her followers to do their own research.

Growing Up Chrisley is currently on hiatus.