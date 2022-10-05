Savannah Chrisley goes braless in Nashville

Savannah Chrisley is gearing up to shoot the cover for her upcoming podcast. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley is embarking on a new adventure, leaning on her followers for advice.

The Chrisley Knows Best star is launching a podcast, and she needs to have a photoshoot for her cover.

The beautiful blonde showed off two stunning looks, and she also asked her followers whether they liked each look.

Savannah had one long look and one short, and both fit The Growing Up Chrisley star like a glove.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Savannah first showed off a short greenish blueish dress. It highlighted her fit figure and only had thin straps around her elbows. The braless look fit the blonde’s style, but it wasn’t the only one she decided to share with her followers.

A floor-length gown with a thigh-high slit was the next look Savannah chose. It was a more formal gown but also showed off her curves as it was form-fitting. This braless look was move-covered up, as the dress had one sleeve. There was a cutout from her right shoulder to her bust.

Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

No matter which choice Savannah makes, she looks gorgeous in both dresses.

Savannah Chrisley starts podcast

These days, everyone who is anyone has a podcast. They are the go-to media for several celebrities, and Savannah Chrisley is jumping on the bandwagon.

Her podcast is named Unlocked with Savannah. The reality TV star and former pageant girl is following in her parents’ footsteps. Todd and Julie Chrisley host Chrisley Confessionals, and it is widely popular among Chrisley Knows Best viewers.

Not too long ago, Savannah teased being in the studio.

Savannah Chrisley shows off her skills in skimpy shorts

While the new season of Growing Up Chrisley is airing, Savannah Chrisley has done some promotion on her Instagram page.

Recently, the beautiful blonde showed off her bartending skills while wearing a cropped bar shirt highlighting her tones abs and shredded Daisy Dukes.

It is the fall now, so Savannah will likely be debuting more fall looks. She spent a lot of the summer in bikinis, but with the warmer weather leaving, she has already dug out a sweater for a night on the town.

Savannah has a lot going on, and she is ready to add one more thing to her plate in the form of a podcast.

Growing Up Chrisley airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on E!