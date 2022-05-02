Savannah Chrisley flaunts stunning body in a bathroom

Savannah Chrisley poses close up. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley is showing off her gorgeous figure in a glammed-up bathroom shot. The Chrisley Knows Best star, 24, is fresh from a weekend dress-up, with the post even seeing her ask fans if she should make it a regular thing.

Savannah tends to dedicate her Instagram to promoting her 2020-founded SASSY by Savannah cosmetics line, but this post was all about the fashion.

Savannah Chrisley glams up in bathroom selfie

Stunning the camera, the Southern Belle posed in a chic, short-sleeved, and collared tan midi dress. The figure-hugging number boasted button detailing and a flared skirt cut, with Savannah also adding a Gucci belt as she injected some designer action into her ensemble.

The daughter to Todd Chrisley crossed one leg while backed by faucets and stalls, adding a large white bag to her outfit, one completed by high-heeled black sandals. The photo might well have been taken in a restaurant restroom.

Tagging the various brands she was wearing and her glam team, the reality star took to her caption, writing:

“Should we do “Fashion Friday’s”? Every Friday I’ll post a breakdown of a few different looks – give you brands/styles/everything! As well as some inexpensive alternatives! Let’s hear your thoughts!”

Fans have left over 10,000 likes. The post comes amid fresh career news from Savannah. Not done branching out from TV via her makeup line, the star has confirmed she may be launching a podcast. In a recent Instagram share and while stunning in a jeans and biker jacket look, she told fans: “Getting my podcast up and running this summer – give me some name suggestions!! I will be SPILLING ALLLL THE TEA 😅 this will be dedicated to my Personal life, struggles, beauty, relationships, past boyfriends, etc! It’s gonna get juicy!”

Also known for hosting podcasts are celebrities including singer Demi Lovato and model Ashley Graham.

Savannah Chrisley stuns in bikini pic

Savannah really raked in the likes back on April 23, this as she bobbed around her pool in a tiny triangle bikini. Showing off her stunning figure and golden tan, the Georgia native joked about being a regular girl, also revealing she isn’t above shopping at Target. “My name is Savannah and I like long romantic walks down EVERY aisle in target…now meet all my new float friends! 😉😂,” she wrote.

Savannah is followed by 2.4 million on Instagram. Celebrity followers include actress Bella Thorne, model Lori Harvey, plus country singer Jessie James Decker.