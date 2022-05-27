Savannah Chrisley feeds her soul in string bikini

Savannah Chrisley smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Savannah Chrisley knows good soul food, and that doesn’t mean from the kitchen. The reality star, 24, has been lapping up the doggy love in an Instagram share also peeping her bikini body, and it was the thumbs-up from her 2 million+ followers.

Posting over the weekend, the Chrisley Know Best star sent out a low-key pout as she cuddled with the cutest pooch in the world, and fans have left over 14,000 likes.

Savannah Chrisley all smiles in bikini for soul feed

Snapping herself close up and in selfie mode, the daughter to Todd Chrisley posed snuggling up to a four-legged friend she joked she might steal.

Ditching her usual glam, the SASSY by Savannah cosmetics founder sent out a pouty face while shooting the camera a gaze, also rocking a pink halterneck bikini as she showed off a golden tan.

The point was clearly to show the doggy love here. Also sporting a black baseball cap as she posed amid wood, the Southern Belle sent out the pet vibes with a caption reading:

“Dogs are good for the soul…sooo… I may kidnap sweet little man Mack🤪.”

It’s been swimwear game strong for much of April and May for Savannah – including the yacht action. Showing off her jaw-dropping bikini body and the results of her workout sessions earlier this month, the Georgia native stripped to a figure-flaunting pink bikini, kidding that she’s “Half Goddess” but also “Half H**l.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Savannah Chrisley follows dad Todd’s body image advice

Savannah was still fronting South Beach Diet back in 2019 when she opened up to UsWeekly on her weight loss and the wise words dad Todd had told her.

“It’s hard, but if you feel good about yourself, then no one else’s opinion matters. My dad’s always told me, ‘it’s none of your business what someone else thinks of you.’ So that’s how I look at it,'” she revealed. The endometriosis warrior, who has both gained weight from medication to combat the painful uterine condition and undergone surgery to treat it, continued:

“Five pounds heavier or five pounds less, it doesn’t define who you are. That’s been the hardest thing that I’ve had to come to terms with because being in the public eye there is a certain pressure to look a certain way, act a certain way and look like the models that you see on the runway, or on the cover of magazines.”