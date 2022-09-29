Savannah Chrisley all smiles in Daisy Dukes to prove she’s the best

Savannah Chrisley showed off her bartending skills. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Tonya Wise/AdMedia

Savannah Chrisley is all about showing off her skills.

This time, it’s her bartending abilities.

The Growing Up Chrisley star hopped behind the bar to sling some drinks and looked amazing doing it.

Savannah donned a cropped Live Oak t-shirt and Daisy Dukes as she was behind the bar. She showed off her abs, which were toned due to her workout sessions. The Daisy Dukes were frayed at the bottom, which is on brand for the fashionista.

It was a clip from a recent episode of Growing Up Chrisley and Savannah just wanted to show off her cocktail knowledge. The beautiful blonde did just that.

Her bartending skills are there, but so are her days as a pageant girl, as Savannah did her walk and pose while filming the clip.

Savannah Chrisley shows toned abs while bartending

Savannah Chrisley is always all about filming and anything else she signs on to do.

Bartending at Live Oak on Growing Up Chrisley was one of those things, and Savannah had fun doing it.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She captioned her post, “Find you a better bartender….I’ll wait 😉” It was done to the tune of Chris Janson’s Fix a Drink.

Savannah Chrisley is single and leaning on friends

Savannah Chrisley’s relationship status has been complicated over the last few years. She and her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Nic Kerdiles, have officially ended things and have been split for enough time that reconciliation is unlikely.

Todd Chrisley opened up about why he felt their relationship didn’t work. He and Savannah both think the world of Nic and still consider him family. That was apparent as the young man visited Todd and Julie Chrisley following their guilty verdict over the summer.

Over the last few months, Savannah has been hanging out with her friends and enjoying herself. From boating in bikinis to GNO with her girlfriend, the reality TV star has been busy.

She has been sharing some of her adventures with followers along the way. Savannah has been dealing with a lot, especially concerning her parents’ legal issues. Their sentencing date was pushed back from October 6 until November. So there is more waiting for the family ahead, leaving everyone in limbo until Todd and Julie discover their fate.

Savannah is supportive of her family, and that won’t change. She has asked people to back off, but the opinions keep coming. Despite all of it, she is resilient.

Growing Up Chrisley airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on E!