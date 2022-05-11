Savannah Chrisley all knotted up with tiny waist

Savannah Chrisley poses close up. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley is flaunting her teeny-tiny waist in a knotted-up shirt look as she proves she’s a class act. The reality star and SASSY by Savannah cosmetics founder is fresh from an Instagram update showing off her high-end taste, and it was Louis Vuitton game strong from the blonde beauty.

Posting earlier this week, Savannah showcased an edgy and gen-z outfit covered in the French designer’s monogram – mogul Kim Kardashian would likely approve.

Savannah Chrisley stuns in Louis Vuitton showoff

Savannah’s photo showed her posing confidently from an outdoor terrace furnished with curved wicker chairs and backed by greenery. The Chrisley Knows Best star was sizzling with her summer-ready tan, rocking a bright green tee all knotted up and cropped, plus a monochrome pair of Louis Vuitton pants.

Going for the $$$, the Southern Belle added on a snazzy watch and bangles, plus a long gold chain, opting for a curled ponytail finish and statement shades. She clutched an orange bag, with white sandals completing the look.

Shouting out her 2020-founded makeup brand, Savannah wrote:

“Classy but VERY sassy @sassybysavannah.”

Savannah is making her mark as a solo celebrity despite the push start via famous dad Todd Chrisley and mom Julie Chrisley. On Mother’s Day this year, the star took a moment to gush over her mom, sharing a gallery of throwbacks and writing:

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Today I woke up thanking God for allowing me to be your daughter mama💕 we all joke about how close dad and I are…and how he’s my favorite…but that’s not true. I think for so long I have fought against myself because I have known that I can’t measure up to you… you are an angel from God. Your heart is shockingly pure. Your love is never ending. Your laugh is infectious. You are SUPERMOM!”

Savannah Chrisley doesn’t forget grandma Faye

“I hope that one day I can become HALF the mom that you are… thank you for being the glue that holds us all together. Thank you for loving me through it all,” she added.

Also included in the calendar date gushing, but via a separate post, was grandma Faye Chrisley, who posed with all three generations of Chrisley women as they twinned in sweaters and jeans. “Thank you to these beautiful women for paving the way and showing me what it means to not only be an amazing mama but a woman of strength!” Chrisley wrote, again tagging her brand.