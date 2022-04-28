Savannah Chrisley admits she’s ‘high strung’ in pajamas

Savannah Chrisley smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Savannah Chrisley today wasn’t above telling fans that yes, she’s “high strung.” The Chrisley Knows Best star is definitely high-maintenance, and she wasn’t afraid to show her personality in a humorous Instagram share, one also seeing her in cute pajamas.

Savannah updated her account on Thursday for her 2.4 million followers.

Savannah Chrisley says she’s ‘high strung’

The footage showed the Southern Belle all cozy and ready for bed as she wore a chic and traditional pair of white pajamas with fun makeup prints all over them. The SASSY by Savannah cosmetics founder, who launched her own makeup brand in 2020, smiled while getting into bed as she wore a full face of makeup, but her post wasn’t about wrapping up the day the traditional way.

Savannah was promoting Hatch, the product claiming to reclaim rest via creating good sleep routines.

“Everyone who knows me knows I LOVE my sleep!” the daughter of Todd Chrisley wrote. She then told fans she’d just gotten the Hatch Restore Smart Sleep Assistant. Chrisley further revealed being a “light sleeper” as she showed how the settings work on her phone.

“If you know me…you know I’m a little high strung! I also don’t fall asleep or stay asleep that well…but @hatchforsleep has helped me get in the most amazing routine! I fall asleep quicker and stay asleep longer! PRAISE BE!!” she opened in her caption.

Savannah doesn’t just name-drop brands for others to shop on social media. The star has been busy revealing that despite her wealth, she fills her cart at Target, posting a stunning bikini snap while bobbing around her pool and revealing where she’d bought all her pool accessories.

“My name is Savannah and I like long romantic walks down EVERY aisle in target…now meet all my new float friends! 😉😂 #basicbsummer,” she wrote earlier this month.

Savannah Chrisley delivers exciting news

There’s more exciting news from the popular reality face. She’s fresh from confirming she might just launch a podcast, via a cute jeans snap. The Georgia native told fans:

“Getting my podcast up and running this summer – give me some name suggestions!! I will be SPILLING ALLLL THE TEA 😅 this will be dedicated to my Personal life, struggles, beauty, relationships, past boyfriends, etc! It’s gonna get juicy!”

Savannah would join celebrities already hosting podcasts, not limited to singer Demi Lovato, model Ashley Graham, plus Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry.