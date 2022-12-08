Sasha Pieterse sizzled as she posed topless to show off her favorite lipstick shade. Pic credit: @sashapieterse/Instagram

Sasha Pieterse may have left her most famous role as Alison DiLaurentis in the hit series Pretty Little Liars nearly six years ago, but the star has proven that she still holds power over her fans with her stunning social media posts.

Boasting a following of more than 16 million, Sasha looks to be keeping the populace wanting more as she posts minimally while splashing her page with choice snaps when she does choose to make an online appearance.

The actress’ most recent share is no exception, with the 26-year-old mother of one sizzling topless to show off her favorite lipstick shade, a vibrant berry red.

Starting things off by going nearly unrecognizable in a shot from the chest up, Sasha likely had scrollers everywhere pausing to catch their breaths as they soaked up the star’s stunning shot.

Rocking teased brunette locks that framed her flawless face, Sasha blurred her chest area, though it was still evident that the actress had no top on.

Photo number two gave fans a better look at Sasha’s features as the stunner zoomed in for an open-mouthed gaze into the lens.

Going with a wider angle in her next snap, Sasha made it perfectly clear that she was indeed posing sans upper attire of any kind, wearing just a flattering pair of blue jeans on her lower half while leaning towards a mirror to apply her lip tint.

Sasha Pieterse goes topless to show off red lips

Next, Sasha went back for a frame of just her face, giving a brilliant smile while seemingly tossing her hair.

Sasha then gave a better view of her back, turning away from the camera and cropping off the top of her head so that her slimming jeans and bare torso remained the primary focal points.

For the second-to-last snap, Sasha showed off her facial beauty once more, twisting her body to the side while looking directly at the camera and keeping her mouth open again as she gripped her lipstick tube.

Finally, Sasha finished off her dazzling photo series with a similar vibe as the prior photo, closing her mouth this time for a softer look as she showed off just a hint of her bare chest area.

“It’s red lip season 💄,” she playfully captioned her post.

Although the actress looks to be in incredible shape these days, Sasha has opened up in the past about her weight, divulging that a hormone imbalance caused her to gain 75 pounds and suffer under the scrutiny of critics.

Sasha Pieterse shares details about her weight loss

The actress opened up about going through a tough time regarding weight gain, as reported by E! News, sharing that she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and gained 75 pounds.

“I gained 75 pounds in about two years, and I couldn’t figure out why,” Sasha shared in an informative video recorded for the #ChooseKindness bullying prevention campaign.

“I’m healthy, I exercise and I always try to do my best and feel my best. But I had something called PCOS, and it’s polycystic ovary disease. I didn’t know that’s what was happening to me, so during that time when I was trying to figure it out on my own, it was publicized and I was on a TV show so it was documented every week.”

Following criticism from some of her Instagram followers at the time, Sasha took it upon herself to address the changes happening to her body while staying upbeat and positive and thanking those who had offered their support.

“I want to assure you that I’m healthy and getting everything back on track!” Sasha penned in a since-vanished Instagram post, as told by K Pop Starz online.

“A big thanks to all of you who have been in my corner! We live in such a judgemental society that puts every kind of flaw, including weight gain, in the same category. And for those of you who are struggling with any health problem, hormone imbalance, and weight gain of any sort I urge and encourage you to please deal with it in a healthy manner,” she reportedly said.

Sasha later starred as a contestant on season 25 of Dancing with the Stars and told viewers that performing on the reality show had helped her drop some weight.

She shared that online comments about her weight had been “hurtful,” while detailing that many assumed she was pregnant as others told her flat out that she was “fat.”

While the backlash was undoubtedly esteem-lowering, Sasha has clearly gotten a handle on her condition and returned to her former slender frame, as evidenced by her most recent post.