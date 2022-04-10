Sasha Banks rocks glitter undies and thigh-highs to celebrate big win

Sasha Banks posing at the WWE For Your Consideration Event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

WWE star Sasha Banks has been impressing her Instagram followers in another killer ring look. The pro wrestler, 30, was on full form in a share posted over the weekend. She showed off her eye-catching look in glittery undies and thigh-high boots as she celebrated another ring win.

Sasha is followed by 5.4 million fans. The California-born star shared a massive gallery also featuring fellow SmackDown face Trinity Fatu, with both ladies seen grinning ear to ear as they marked another achievement.

Sasha Banks has plenty to celebrate

On Saturday April 9, Sasha posted her outfit, and she didn’t do it by half. The Women’s Tag Team Champion highlighted her shredded and gym-honed body in an opening shot from below and on a stage. Switching out her signature purple locks, Sasha went icy-blue while modeling a black-and-blue bra and briefs set adorned with sparkle details.

Showing off the results of her sweat sessions and also upping her glam game, the hard-hitting star accessorized her skimpy ensemble via a long, open, and glitter-adorned coat matching the undies. She also added a statement white and charcoal pair of boots for further fashion flourishes.

Sasha wore a full face of makeup as she went wine-colored with her lipstick, and the glow-up didn’t seem to get in the way of her fighting. The third image in the gallery showed her mid-air and with Trinity as the two battled it out.

Removing her coat for a full-on ab display, Sasha returned for the trophy moment, one also celebrated by Trinity, who updated her Instagram from Fiserv Forum in Madison, WI yesterday.

Sasha has since updated fans with a twinning metallic bodysuit showoff, one showing both her and Trinity holding up their trophy belts and celebrating all things Raw and SmackDown.

“But I love the way they mob when we roll up,” she captioned the shot.

Sasha Banks says WWE women are ‘killing it’

Banks, followed by WWE stars, including Total Bellas face Nikki Bella and fellow SmackDown member Carmella, has opened up on her career and working in a male-dominated industry. In January 2021, she spoke to Complex, stating:

“I feel that we have the greatest women’s division of all time right now. All of our women are killing it, and everybody is so relatable. There’s somebody for somebody.”