AEW wrestler Saraya Bevis thanks her glam squad after a photoshoot in all leather. Pic credit: FOX

Professional wrestler Saraya Bevis went from biker chic to pretty in purple this week.

Saraya shared some behind-the-scenes glances into two of her recent stunning photoshoots.

The British beauty posed on a motorcycle with a classic red telephone booth in the background.

Saraya rocked a skintight leather bra outlined in studs underneath an open, cropped black jacket. She wore matching high-waisted tight leather shorts as she sat atop the bike.

The professional wrestler flashed long lime green nails in the shot.

Her over-the-knee boots added even more drama to the all-black look. The heeled boots featured thin chain fringe hanging off them.

Saraya pursed her red lips as her long dark brown hair blew in the breeze behind her.

The former WWE star thanked her glam squad, stylist, and photographer for making her look so good her photos don’t need to be edited anymore.

Saraya Bevis stuns in thigh-high white boots

Saraya shared a second look in the post that proved that she can rock sequins just as well as leather.

In the next video, the AEW star posed in front of a fountain at night with her toned stomach on display. She stunned in an embellished purple and pink crop top that matched the lighting of the fountain.

Saraya’s long-sleeve top featured purple feathers on the sleeves and an assortment of iridescent pink and purple sequins. The top was cut in a way that perfectly highlighted the large black and white floral tattoo on her stomach.

Saraya wore a thigh-skimming matching skirt and tall white boots to complete the bright look. Her long hair was parted down the middle, and she had a bold red lip.

Saraya is thriving after leaving WWE

The professional wrestler has impressed fans with her fashion before, both in and out of the ring.

In July, Saraya, formerly known as Paige, exited WWE and joined their rival, AEW. Since her exit from the WWE world, Saraya has certainly kept busy.

Saraya wowed fans at the Grand Slam event back in September with a look that also gave major biker vibes.

She wore a studded bubblegum pink leather jacket over a black leather criss-cross bra that showed off her toned abs.

A silver chain adorned her chest, and her long hair hung in curls down her shoulders as she entered the ring.

Saraya definitely looked ready to rumble in her black leather pants.