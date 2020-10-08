Sarah Silverman and other celebs strip naked for mail-in vote PSA

Sarah Silverman and other celebrities, including Chris Rock, Mark Ruffalo, and Chelsea Handler, stripped naked in a new voting PSA, warning voters that they need to strictly comply with the official vote-by-mail instructions to ensure their mail-in votes count.

They also warn voters about the “naked ballots” rule and other regulations requiring voters in states such as Pennsylvania to comply with specific instructions to ensure their mail-in ballots are counted.

The naked ballots rule requires voters to submit their mail-in ballots with secrecy envelopes or their vote would be rejected.

Sign up for our newsletter!

There are also instructions about the right pen color to use.

‘Ballots could be naked,’ Sarah Silverman and others warn

Sarah Silverman took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the PSA video.

“We made a PSA to help you make sure your mail-in vote counts!” she captioned the video.

In the ad released on Wednesday by the non-partisan voting rights organizations, RepresentUs, Sarah Silverman and several other celebs — including Chris Rock, Mark Ruffalo, Tiffany Haddish, Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler, Ryan Bathe, and Naomi Campbell — strip naked to tell voters that they need to understand vote-by-mail instructions.

Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen also appears as his character, Borat.

The celebs warn voters “ballots could be naked,” and not complying with instructions could void mail-in votes.

“If you don’t do exactly what I tell you, your ballot could get thrown out,” Silverman warns while standing with her hands covering her breasts.

Silverman’s dad also appears in the video. He is shown handling his ballot.

Follow all ballot instructions carefully

Ryan Bathe tells viewers to read the instructions carefully before completing their ballots.

“Read and follow the instructions that come with your ballot,” Chris Rock adds.

“If they say to use a black pen, use a black pen,” Chelsea Handler says.

Josh Gad: “I know that sounds literally like the least sexy thing that a completely naked person could say.”

Borat (Sacha Baron Cohen) then appears dressed in a suit. He wonders why they want him to strip naked and informs viewers that he has “hram like a can of Pepsi.”

Naomi Campbell refers to states, such as Pennsylvania, that require voters to put their ballots inside two envelopes in the right order; otherwise, they could be rejected as “naked ballots.”

Josh Gad instructs viewers to mail their ballots in as soon as possible.

“Don’t sit on ’em,” Mark Ruffalo warns. “Get those things out ASAP.”

“I gotta get my ballot to the m*****f**k**g post office,” Tiffany Haddish says with a laugh. “Let’s go.”

The video ends with a written message that warns voters to carefully follow instructions and send in their ballots as soon as possible.