Sarah Paulson and her partner of seven years, Holland Taylor, stepped out today to attend the Louis Vuitton FW23 show during Paris Fashion Week.

The American Horror Story actress wore an oversized gray jacket featuring a leather collar and hem and a comically large zipper branded with the LV logo.

She paired the jacket with sheer black lace leggings and black ankle boots.

The 48-year-old carried a monogrammed Louis Vuitton handbag as she posed for photos, her short-cropped hair swept to one side.

Sarah complimented her cool look with fluttering lashes and light pink lipstick.

Holland looked chic as she wore a boxy white blazer and tailored black pants. She wore classic black loafers and let her dyed orange hair stand out against her monochrome look.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor return to their hotel after attending another PFW Event in Paris. Pic credit: affinitypicture / BACKGRID

Sarah and Holland have been together since 2015 and are proud of the 32-year age gap in their relationship. Holland turned 80 in January, while Sarah turned 48 at the end of 2022.

Holland Taylor stops for a photo after attending the Louis Vuitton FW23 show. Pic credit: affinitypicture / BACKGRID

Sarah and Holland are as loved up as ever

It seems as though Sarah and Holland are as loved up as ever on their current visit to Paris.

Holland posted a sweet snap of Sarah in profile, sitting in the car en route to the Vuitton show, and wrote in the caption, “My view of Paris.”

Sarah Paulson en route to the Louis Vuitton show. Pic credit: @hollandvtaylor/Instagram

The love is mutual as when Holland turned 80 in January, Sarah shared a moving tribute to her partner on Instagram and wrote, “What to say…You are sitting at the counter not 15 feet from me, drinking your chocolate coffee as usual. I am happiest this way-YOU near. Sharing my life with you has made everything else make sense. Happiest Birthday to you, Holland V. Taylor. I just want to say thank you. Thank you for loving me. I will never be the same.”

Sarah Paulson shares her home with Architectural Digest

In February, Sarah joined the swathes of celebrities who have shared a tour of their homes with Architectural Digest.

Sarah welcomed the crew into her cozy Malibu getaway, which features a light-filled living and kitchen area, a nook of a bedroom, and a stunning lilac-tiled bathroom.

Sarah’s beach retreat is filled with wares chosen by interior designer Nicky Kehoe. The full 10-minute tour can be found on YouTube, but Sarah shared some behind-the-scenes snaps from the day with her 4.1 million Instagram followers.

The Ratched actress posed for photos in her eggplant-colored doorway sat on her kitchen counter, and lifted her dog, George, up for a kiss as she wore a stunning floral printed dress.

She wrote in the caption, “This was a great day,” and thanked Nicky Kehoe with her eye for style.