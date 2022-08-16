Sarah Michelle Gellar stuns makeup free in strapless orange bikini

Sarah Michelle Gellar shares rare bikini selfie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/Admedia

Sarah Michelle Gellar remains youthful as she shares a no-makeup selfie.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer icon took a brief social media hiatus to connect with and enjoy family, which included plenty of fun in the sun.

She spent plenty of time outdoors, showing off her petite and fit physique.

As she isn’t one to take many selfies, seeing her pose in one while wearing a strapless orange bikini caught the attention of her four million followers.

She posed while makeup-free, sharing a full body selfie while wearing the orange strapless bikini.

Sarah proved age is just a number as she looks just as young as when she stepped into the spotlight as Kendall Hart on the now-defunct ABC soap, All My Children.

Sarah Michelle Gellar shows off youthful look in rare bikini selfie

On her Instagram page, Sarah Michelle Gellar revealed she had been gone for a few weeks as she enjoyed life.

She reconnected with friends and family, having plenty of fun along the way.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sarah shared her adventures in a reel, where the makeup-free strapless orange bikini came from. Details about where she was weren’t given as it was just a part of some of the things she has done over the last few weeks.

Pic credit: @sarahmgellar/Instagram

Other photos in the reel show the actress and mom wearing a more natural look. Overdone makeup isn’t something Sarah is known for, which could be why she doesn’t look any older than she did when she began her career three decades ago.

Sarah Michelle Gellar returns to TV

Nothing is more iconic than Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy Summers in the cult classic Buffy the Vampire Slayer. She is synonymous with supernatural television, so it only makes sense her return to TV would be on one.

Last month, it was revealed that Sarah would join the Teen Wolf spinoff for Paramount+, Wolf Pack. The surprise announcement came at San Diego Comic-Con, which was fitting. She will be playing an arson investigator named Kirstin Ramsey.

While talking during the Wolf Pack panel, Sarah said, “Everything these guys have been saying about family and the atmosphere of Jeff’s shows is really true. I hope you guys come join us!”

Aside from acting in the supernatural drama, she is also the executive producer.

Sarah Michelle Gellar proves she is more than just a pretty face.