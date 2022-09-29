Sarah Michelle Gellar showed off at a “trailer park.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Endico Canavero-PHOTOlink.net

Sarah Michelle Gellar showed off her view.

The actress revealed she was in a “trailer park,” likely filming something.

Her hair parted in the middle and barretted off to the side. Some blonde waves were also visible.

Sarah was busty in a black tank top with spaghetti straps in a pic that appeared to be snapped later in the evening.

She recently spent some time in Los Angeles as she supported her friend, Selma Blair, on Dancing with the Stars. The photo could also be from that experience, as she didn’t elaborate any further.

Wherever she is, Sarah still manages to look good.

Sarah Michelle is busty in ‘trailer park’

Sarah Michelle Gellar took to Instagram to reveal she was in a trailer park.

It appeared to be a place for filming, not a traditional trailer park or what followers would think of when someone said those words.

She didn’t appear to be all done up, but she wasn’t bare-faced. Her hair was parted down the middle with barretts holding the sides back, and loose waves were visible.

The caption said, “Trailer park”

It was unclear what she was wearing. However, a spaghetti-strap tank top was visible, making the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star look busty.

She may have been getting ready for filming in the early morning while it was still dark, or it could have been following some filming she did. Since details weren’t provided, the context of the trailer is unknown.

Sarah Michelle Gellar supports her friends

Sarah Michelle Gellar is a girls’ girl. She supports her friends and often shouts them out when she can.

Earlier this week, Sarah showed up for her friend, Selma Blair, as she took on week two of Dancing with the Stars. This is a big deal for Selma, who is battling MS.

The former daytime actress posed with Selma while at the show and looked glamorous in an outfit with a plunging neckline.

Speaking of her daytime days, Sarah also gave Kelly Ripa a shoutout for her new book. She was mentioned in it as both appeared on All My Children simultaneously. Sarah played Kendall, Erica’s (Susan Lucci) daughter, and Kelly played Hayley Vaughan.

Both women have gone on to have lucrative careers, and it seems they are still fond of each other.

Sarah Michelle Gellar looked amazing while showing off her trailer park view and supporting her friend.