Sarah Michelle Gellar stuns in plunging LBD

Sarah Michelle Gellar looks stunning in her little black dress. Pic credit: : ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Sarah Michelle Gellar showcases her natural beauty and slender figure as she rocks a gorgeous, tiny black dress.

The 45-year-old actress was photographed during one of the newest episodes of Dancing with the Stars as she sat and watched the epic performance from the audience.

The actress turned some heads as she showed up to support her Cruel Intentions costar, Selma Blair.

Sarah could be a good luck charm, because her friend Selma remained in the competition.

In the photograph, Sarah stood beside two of the DWTS cast members–pro dancer Sasha Farber and her long-time friend, Selma Blair.

The DWTS cast members coordinated their outfits for the dance, as they wore matching black and white striped outfits, while Sarah glistened in the middle of the two, wearing all black.

The actress was seemingly happy as she smiled for the camera, as did both of the DWTS cast members.

Sarah Michelle Gellar steals the show with her little black dress

Her caption read, “I was “All Shook Up” getting to watch my @selmablair live on @dancingwiththestars @sashafarber1 thank you for all the joy and confidence you have given Blair. Special shout-out to @thetexastroya and wardrobe at dancing with the stars for coming to the rescue of this girl with two left feet (literally – swipe to the last two slides) And last but not least the ultimate Elvis date @amandakloots and @sdrewcoop.”

Sarah showed up in a gorgeous, buttoned blazer dress. The little black dress was extremely low cut and hugged her figure perfectly. The sleeves were rather unique, as they split right below the shoulder, exposing much of her arms.

She wore her blonde hair down for the occasion, pairing the look with a smokey eye and bright pink lip.

She then accessorized with a couple of dainty bracelets and which appeared to be her wedding ring.

Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrates a milestone anniversary

It’s apparent that Sarah is not only a highly supportive friend, but she’s the representation of a great, supportive wife as well.

She recently shared a photo with her 4.1 million Instagram followers, which encapsulated the 20 years of love between her and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr.

The happy couple starred in the Scooby Doo movies together, which first aired back in 2002. Sarah played the infamous Daphne Blake and Freddie played Fred Jones.

Even as time passes, both stars are looking better than ever, as they continue to age like fine wine.

We’re excited to see more from the couple, especially Sarah Michelle Gellar, who effortlessly glows in whatever she’s wearing.