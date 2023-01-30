Sarah Michelle Gellar has made a major comeback. The actress stunned in a trendy outfit while doing a promotional tour for her new series, Wolf pack.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star was spotted in the United Kingdom, striking a pose before her press run. She wore an oversized plaid blazer that featured cow print cuffs and a gold embellishment. Under it, she wore a loose white shirt to add layers to the look.

To fight the cool weather, she wore black leather boots that complemented the outfit perfectly.

For her accessories, she wore black stockings, silver rings, and diamond studs.

Sarah pulled her blonde hair back to keep the focus on her gorgeous makeup. She had neutral eyeshadow and brown lipstick.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Wolf Pack is a new supernatural drama series that follows two teenagers who discover a strange creature after a California wildfire. Sarah plays Kristin Ramsey, an investigator and arson expert who was assigned to the case.

Fans of Sarah can catch the series on Paramount+.

Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals her skincare secrets

Sarah Michelle Gellar has always had beautiful skin. When talking to Us Weekly, she explained that she has always prioritized skincare from a young age. Her mother instilled important beauty secrets that gave her the foundation to build the right routine for her.

While most would expect a celebrity to invest in expensive professional treatments, Sarah does all her skincare herself. When talking to the publication, she admits that cleansing her face is her top priority.

“The second I get home I wash my face. First with a wipe to take off makeup then a cleanser,” she explained.

The actress not only prioritized cleansing at the end of the day but even while she is at work, sharing, “When I’m filming, I wash my face at lunchtime. I’ll leave my eye makeup on and let my face breathe.”

Sarah Michelle Geller strikes a pose in a rhinestone net dress

Sarah Michelle Gellar has been having a major fashion moment while on her tour. She recently wore a sparkling rhinestone dress that captured major attention from CDGNY. The dress had a black slip layered underneath that added a classy touch to the look.

Over it, she wore an oversized black blazer to pull the look together from the clothing brand, Another Tomorrow.

To accessorize the outfit, she wore stiletto pumps and silver earrings.

She wore her hair down in light curls and let it cascade down her shoulders. For her makeup, she wore brown eyeshadows and pink lip gloss.