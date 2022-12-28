Sarah Michelle Gellar is in vacation mode. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Sarah Michelle Gellar is in “Vacation Sarah” mode and sharing all that entails.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star is spending the holidays in swimsuits, including a black bikini in a bandeau style with one sleeve.

The blonde beauty showed off her swimsuit choice, which includes a pink White Lotus hat. Sarah donned a black bikini underneath a white netted pullover.

Her outfit highlighted her toned legs and physique. Sarah is known for being toned, especially since her stint on Buffy, where she had to train to get the movements and stunts right. Her legs haven’t gone to the wayside in the years since the show aired.

Sarah’s previous swimsuit choice was a one-piece that read Barbie and was colored in the classic Barbie pink.

She was clear about being in vacation mode, with her caption reading, “Vacation Sarah at her best…. Just waiting ‘for some high end gays’ to join me.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar has had a busy year

Seeing Sarah Michelle Gellar relax and enjoy her time in the sun only happens occasionally.

The blonde worked hard this year on her new show and supported her close friend, Selma Blair, on her endeavor with Dancing with the Stars.

She is a top-notch friend, showing up to support Selma, who was doing one of the most challenging things of her life. Sarah is always showing up for those who need her, and now, she is ready for some downtime.

This year, Sarah also shot a new show, Wolf Pack. It will debut in 2023 and be exclusive to Paramount +. On top of being a part of the show, she also worked behind-the-scenes as well.

Sarah Michelle Gellar opens up about diet and exercise

It’s been years since she had to keep up with her Buffy the Vampire Slayer training days. While exercise was critical back then, it’s still important to her today.

Sarah spoke to Shape earlier this year and addressed her diet and exercise routine. She was happy to report that she eats plenty of vegetables, many of which she and Freddie Prinze Jr. grow independently.

She noted, “I think nutrition is actually the basis for all of it [staying healthy] because it affects how we use our energy, how we sleep, all of those things.”

As for working out, Sarah does pilates a lot. She admits she doesn’t work out with her hubby, as they have different interests. However, they do go on the occasional hike and enjoy outdoor time.