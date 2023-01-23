Sarah Michelle Gellar brought her A-game to New York City as she prepped for a very busy start to the week.

Looking stunning in an all-white ensemble, the former Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress and current star of the supernatural series Wolf Pack gave the dreary New York winter a boost of brightness as she stepped out for a day full of events.

Sharing more information about her busy schedule on her social media site, Sarah looked to be donning just one of several outfits during a day that had her going from place to place as she talked up her new show.

Her white outfit, which Sarah shared was for her appearance at a Sirius XM event, helped show off her slender physique. She smiled while a security guard held an umbrella over her head to shield her from the weather.

The longtime actress, who met her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., during the filming of their 90s smash I Know What You Did Last Summer, kept her blonde hair slicked back off her face save for one thick sweep of strands that blew in the winter breeze.

Hoop earrings that appeared to be studded with either diamonds or crystals hung from her earlobes, and a small array of regular studs dotted along the sides of her ears.

Sarah Michelle Gellar looks stunning in white

Sarah kept her makeup fresh, painting her lips with a tint of coral and outlining her eyes with mascara and dark eyeliner.

To go along with her gorgeous makeup and jewelry, Sarah wore a stylish top that cropped off just above her navel and sported a sweetheart neckline with pearl-like embellishments adorning the entirety of the bust area.

Sparkling bits of material made up the rest of the top, adding a bit of luster and shine to the ensemble.

Sarah Michelle Gellar makes her way to a Sirius XM event. Pic credit: Backgrid

Sarah covered up her arms with a blazer that matched her top perfectly, leaving the front open, so the tiny beads that also matched the pearls on her bodice piece ran down both sides of the jacket’s torso line for a very classy vibe.

Sarah completed her look with white slacks and taupe-hued heels as she clutched a small, black velvet purse in one hand.

The actress seems to be enjoying what can only be viewed as her comeback since the star has made a triumphant return to both film and TV recently after a years-long hiatus, which Sarah said had to do with the death of Robin Williams.

While she steps back into the spotlight, looking just as fit and slim as she did in her earlier acting years, fans might wonder just how the mother of two has maintained her slender physique.

Sarah Michelle Gellar shares her fitness secrets

Speaking with Shape this past fall, Sarah opened up about how she works in exercise around her hectic schedule.

“I think nutrition is actually the basis for [staying healthy] because it affects how we use our energy, how we sleep, all of those things,” she shared, adding that she and Freddie like to grow as many of their own vegetables as possible.

Along with a clean, healthy diet, Sarah said that exercise also plays a big role in keeping her strong and fit, adding that she doesn’t hit the gym as hard as she did during her Buffy days.

“I think it’s become more emotional. [Exercise] used to be, sort of, ‘I have to do this, this is my job, this is work.’ But I think there’s an emotional component too, which is, it’s what clears my mind,” she said.

“When I work out for an hour, I can sort of let everything else go, and I just focus on whatever the movement is and making sure it’s correct,” she explained.

Sarah prefers to visit a Pilates studio if one is available nearby where she is filming, but if she can’t find time to get away, she uses online subscriptions to keep her body moving.